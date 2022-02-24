“Love without barriers”: the most important women’s boxing fight in history, with a Spielberg scent

The fierce zeal of two of the communities with the highest incidence in the city of New York, i Irish and Puerto Rican will become the most valuable argument to promote the most important fight in the history of women’s boxing, to be held in two months.

Beyond the powers of champions like Amanda Serrano and Katty Taylor, this challenge seems taken from Steven Spielberg’s successful film script “Love without barriers”, that exalts the raw enmity between Puerto Ricans and believers of San Patricio for controlling certain neighborhoods of the “Big Apple” despite the isolated romances between young people on both sides. Now, the art exhibited in the performances of Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort will give way to real characters, flesh and blood, on the ring.

The match “Serrano vs. Taylor” emerges from all of this. It will be an event of a thousand nuances, foreseeing that 18,000 spectators will fill Madison Square Garden in New York on April 30 for the unified lightweight world title. For the first time, women take over the iconic stadium where Joe Frazier grounded Muhammad Ali in 1971.

The foundation of this lawsuit strengthens the constant improvement of women’s boxing. He will raise the prestige achieved in his most popular fight, starring the daughters of legends Laila Ali and Jacqui Frazier, on June 8, 2001 in Canastota, and will guarantee the maximum pay for women’s boxing to date: at least one million dollars for each one.

Taylor is the most popular sportswoman in the Republic of Ireland. He was born in Bray, where Bono, leader of U2 and icon of that country, resides. He is a staunch defender of the Gaelic language (local language). She was one of the first three Olympic champions at London 2012 and a five-time world amateur champion. He was a professional soccer player in 11 games for his national team (2006-2011). He converted two goals from outside the area and the “Irish Mirror” newspaper appropriately described them as “long-range missiles”. He is a supporter of Leeds – a team led by Marcelo Bielsa – in the Premier League. She of pentecostal evangelical faith and devotee of San Marcos. Champion since 2017. She has already boxed twice at Madison and defeated Cindy Serrano – Amanda’s sister – in Boston. And this implies a pending subject for his rival. He is 35 years old and has won 20 fights (6 by KO). His style is attacking. From stick to stick. His physique begins to denounce his long and hard career. Above all, in the amateur plane.

Amanda Serrano is 31 years old and has won seven world crowns at different weights (between 52,100 kg and 63,500 kg). She won 42 (30 by KO), lost 1 and tied 1. He has peculiar technical skills and the power of a man in the ring. And he moves like one.

He signed a representation contract with millionaire youtuber-boxer Jake Paul, an absolute influencer on social networks, who will be part of the organization of this great event. Both needed each other and found each other at just the right time. She to grow socially and he to connect with credible and real boxing.

He won his second World Cup (WBO Lightweight) against María Maderna, on August 15, 2014, in Buenos Aires and took away the best memories of the people of Buenos Aires. Her life was discussed in LA NACION on December 10, under the slogan “Without boyfriend or cell phone: the best boxer in the world.”

What does this match represent for the popular and ethnic culture of this discipline? We communicate with a New York boxing reference: Don Majeski. Historian, businessman and member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, who said: “It will be a spectacular event. Today, the Puerto Rican colony is much stronger in this city than the Irish themselves, who were the owners of boxing here in the first part of the 20th century, with boxers like Gene Tunney, Terry McGovern, Billy Graham and Joey Archer. Although in the Manhattan area, James Braddock, Jimmy McLarning and Jerry Quarry were the favorites.

“From the 1960s onward, Puerto Ricans gained ground with Carlos Ortíz and José “Cheguí” Torres. Both Félix Trinidad and Miguel Cotto accommodated things in the last season. The clash of the communities will be as hyped as the fight itself. And today Puerto Rico is stronger in all of these parts,” said Majeski.

We cover for LA NACION fights of Sergio “Wonder” Martinez against boxers from these nations. We live a week of Saint Patrick and “green shamrocks” drowned between toasts and laments when the Englishman -of Irish blood- Matthew McClain succumbed to the blows of the Quilmeño as if nothing had happened in 2012. However, as if it were a tsunami, the Puerto Ricans “moved” Madison when Miguel Cotto shook “Maravilla” from all angles. There were no reports from catastrophe experts, but who writes this can ensure that the breath of Puerto Ricans can cause vibrations in all types of cemented mass. So be Madison Square Garden. Will it happen again? There are chances.