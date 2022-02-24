Love movies recommended by BTS Jimin that you can see today

¡Jimin from BTS is a fan of these films! The K-Pop idol enjoys romance stories and in his spare time he doesn’t hesitate to watch some of his favorite productions over and over again. On more than one occasion he has recommendations from cinema to ARMY, if you are bored or want to know their romantic side, check out this list.

The members of bts they have different personalities, something that is reflected in their individual tastes, from music, food and hobbies. Jimin he is a boy who enjoys romantic movies, he was even inspired by his favorite actress to write “Filter”. He checks this list to put together a marathon with the stories that the idol has seen.

BTS: Jimin recommends these love movies to fall in love

Romance movie that you can watch on streaming platforms like Claro Video or HBO. The plot follows the life of a young couple belonging to different social classes. He is a worker and she is a girl from a rich family. Although they fall in love, they end up being separated by their family, and their differences cause them to have several arguments throughout their relationship.

Movie that follows the life of Mia, a young woman who aspires to be an actress and works as a waitress while attending auditions. Sebastián is a jazz pianist who makes a living playing in seedy places. When he meets, both fall in love, but his personal ambitions could separate them. You can see it on Amazon Prime.

BTS: Who is Jimin’s celebrity crush?

Canadian actress Rache McAdams is the BTS Jimin’s crushThat is why his favorite movie is “Diary of a passion”, which he confessed that he has seen seven times, because he is a big fan. About Emma Stone, who stars in Lalaland, another story that he likes, he managed to meet bangtan during Saturday Night Live and declared ARMY.

