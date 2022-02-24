Liverpool show no mercy to Leeds United

Jürgen Klopp is aware of the golden opportunity that his Liverpool have to tighten the siege on Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title. Coinciding with this pending commitment of the nineteenth round of the regularity tournament calendar in England, the Merseyside team received a visit from Leeds United. Without a doubt, Raphinha was going to focus a good part of the looks when appearing on the squad’s shopping list net.

Those of Marcelo Bielsa would suffer the first setback reached the quarter of an hour, the precise moment in which Mohamed Salah would open the can from the penalty spot (1 – 0). Minutes later, the Egyptian star would connect with a Joel Matip that would extend his team’s advantage in Anfield (twenty). For his part, Salah, also from 11 meters, would leave history seen for sentence with the three points in the Liverpool bag (3 – 0). An attacker who has accumulated a double-double so far this season in the Premier: 19 goals + 10 assists. Finally, Sadio Mané (4 – 0 and 5 – 0) and Virgil van Dijk (6 – 0) would close the win for Klopp’s team against Leeds.

