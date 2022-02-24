Lita wants to face other great WWE stars



Lita She has been one of the protagonists of the women’s division of WWE in the last weeks. She returned to the ring to participate in the Royal Rumble and subsequently had a great opportunity to win the Raw Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber.

She was recently interviewed by the Metro medium, where she broadcast her Potential rivals in case of returning to the ring one more time. Lita mentioned several stars on the current roster, among which Charlotte Flair stood out, with whom she has pending accounts.

“I had a lot of fun being there with Shotzi, I think it would be great to do something again,” Lita stated when asked about the interaction she had with various WWE stars at Royal Rumble. “I was very impressed by Rhea RipleyI would love to do something with her. Of course cPick up where I left off with Charlotte Flair. I think she would be lucky if she worked with any of those women on the roster. There are some standouts. Bianca Belair is an incredible athlete. And you know what? Natty! Nattie has been there, always. I would love to be in the ring with her too.”

It is not ruled out that Lita will fight again in WWE

Following her WWE Elimination Chamber match against Becky Lynch, Lita posted a message on social media hinting at her possible retirement. However, it has been leaked that several WWE managers were impressed not only because of her performance on the PPV, but also because of the great reaction she had from the public, which could lead to another fight for the fighter.

