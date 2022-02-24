Leonardo DiCarpio invests in Telmont French champagne

Hollywood actor Leonardo Dicaprio has bought a shareholding in the French champagne brand Telmontas announced by its majority owner, Remy Cointreauin a movement that is part of the strategy of luxury brands to associate with celebrities to broaden their appeal, especially to younger audiences.

“From protecting biodiversity on their land to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically reduce its environmental footprint, which is why I am proud to join the brand as an investor,” DiCaprio said in a statement.

In February 2021, the distillery Moët Hennessy of LVMHbought a 50% stake in the champagne brand Armand deBrignacthat rap star Jay-Z had released in 2014.

The Telmont champagne house was founded in 1912 and the French drinks company Remy Cointreau, whose rivals include Pernod Ricard and Diageo, bought a majority stake in October 2020.

Historic luxury brands around the world have struck deals with celebrities in their bid to attract younger customers. For example, precisely, the wife of Jay-Z’s pop star, Beyoncé, is also involved in the sportswear brand Ivy Park.

DiCaprio, 47, one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, won an Oscar for best actor in 2016 for his role in the film ‘The Revenant’ (2015).

Other of his most successful films have been ‘Titanic’ (1997), ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013), or, more recently, ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’ (2019). His last major premiere was the satirical comedy ‘Don’t look up’ (2021), in which he shares the lead with the also Oscar-winning Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett.