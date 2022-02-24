Leonardo Dicaprio invests in organic champagne

Digital Millennium

Leonardo Dicaprio In addition to dedicating himself to the world of acting, he is also known for his environmental activism speaking on several occasions in favor of the fight against climate change.

Through his Twitter account, the actor announced that he was happy to invest in the company Champagne Telmonta French company founded in 1912 dedicated to the sale of organic champagne and all its harvesting, packaging and distribution processes are ecological.

“From protecting the biodiversity on its land to using 100% renewable electricity, @maisontelmont is determined to radically reduce its environmental footprint. Proud to join as an investor in Champagne Telmont”, commented the actor.

DiCaprio He did not reveal how much money he invested in the company but assured that:

“Champagne Telmont, together with its viticulturist partners, aims to produce 100% organic champagne, ensuring a fully sustainable production life cycle for years to come. From protecting the biodiversity on its land to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically reduce its environmental footprint, which makes me proud to join as an investor.”

The Champagne Telmont company claims to be connected to the land it works

The company aims convert its cultivated areas and the areas of its associated viticulturists to 100% organic agriculture by 2031 and within its production uses recycled glassor for its bottles, energy from renewable sources and has stopped the use of gift boxes in order to minimize its carbon footprint. They have impacted the sale of their products because they refuse to use any kind of air transport to distribute the champagne.

The owner of Champagne Telmont, Remy Cointreau ensures to be fully committed to the environment and claims to have found DiCaprioa partner with whom shares the same convictions and the same commitment to caring for the planet.

It is not the first time that international brands have collaborated with celebrities in order to attract a different audience, however in this case both parties share the same ideology, which is to take action to care for the environment.

