Leonardo DiCaprio invests in organic champagne – La Prensa de Monclova

Leonardo DiCaprio raises a glass to Mother Earth, proudly announcing that he has bought a stake in the organic company Champagne Telmont.

“From protecting the biodiversity on its land to using 100 percent renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically reduce its environmental footprint. Proud to join as an investor in Champagne Telmont,” the Oscar-winning actor and environmental activist tweeted.

DiCaprio explained that the sustainable brand aims to offer a greener future.

“Champagne Telmont, together with its viticulturist partners, has set itself the goal of producing 100 percent organic champagne, ensuring a fully sustainable production lifecycle for years to come,” he said in a statement shared on Telmont’s Instagram account.

The company’s president, Ludovic du Plessis, also shared how excited he was by the addition of the star of Don’t look up.



“Leonardo DiCaprio’s decision to become a shareholder sends Telmont a strong message of support that will encourage us as we carry out our ambitious plans,” du Plessis said in a statement.

“We share the same convictions and the same commitment to protecting the environment. The house has one foot in tradition and the other in modernity, but both firmly rooted in the terroir! We aim to act on behalf of Mother Nature in everything we do.”

DiCaprio did not disclose how much money he has invested in the company and his representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Champagne Telmont takes sustainability to a whole new level. The brand not only focuses on organic production, but also practices upcycling by collecting used bottles from the Telmont estate and transforming them into candles made from soy wax and untreated wooden sticks, according to its Instagram.

The company was founded in 1912 near Épernay, in northern France.

