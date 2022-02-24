launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Along with the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, Samsung also brings its new Galaxy Tab S8 family to Mexico. These are Samsung’s most powerful tablets so farand also the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the first with the surname Ultra, the largest and the thinnest from Samsung.

The prices of the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra in Mexico They are:

  • Galaxy Tab S8, 8/128GB: 17,999 pesos
  • Galaxy Tab S8, 12/256GB: 19,999 pesos
  • Galaxy Tab S8+, 8/128GB: 22,999 pesos
  • Galaxy Tab S8+, 12/256GB: 24,999 pesos
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, 8/128GB: 32,999 pesos
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, 12/256GB: 34,999 pesos

Like the Galaxy S22, the Tab S8 family will be in presale from February 25 to March 10 in the Samsung online store and other authorized resellers, with exclusive benefits from which users can choose one:

  • Double the memory, that is 256 GB versions at the price of 128 GB, or
  • Samsung Care+ for one year
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Ultra Launch Price Mexico Presale Benefits

There will also be additional benefits from platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and Adobe.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ will be available in black and rose gold colors, while the Tab S8 Ultra will only be available in black.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Ultra Launch Price Features

In terms of technical specifications, the three new Samsung tablets have the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and they differ in terms of panel type and size. The three models that arrive in Mexico are Wi-Fi versions, without connectivity to mobile networks.

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Dimensions and weight

165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm

503 grams

185 x 285 x 5.7mm

567 grams

208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm

726 grams

Screen

11-inch LTPS TFT

Resolution WQXGA, 2560 x 1600 pixels

Refresh rate up to 120 Hz

12.4-inch Super AMOLED

Resolution WQXGA+, 2800 x 1752 pixels

Refresh rate up to 120 Hz

14.6-inch Super AMOLED

Resolution WQXGA+, 2960 x 1848 pixels

Refresh rate up to 120 Hz

chipsets

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM and storage

8/12GB of RAM

128/256GB of storage

8/12GB of RAM

128/256GB of storage

8/12 RAM

128/256GB of storage

OS

android 12

android 12

android 12

rear cameras

Dual: 13 megapixel main

6 megapixel ultra wide angle

Dual: 13 megapixel main

6 megapixel ultra wide angle

Dual: 13 megapixel main

6 megapixel ultra wide angle

Frontal camera

12 megapixels

12 megapixels

Dual: 12 megapixel main

12 megapixel ultra wide angle

Battery

8,000 mAh with 45W fast charge

10,090 mAh with 45W fast charge

11,200 mAh with 45W fast charge

Others

side fingerprint sensor

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Four AKG stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos Sound

S Pen included

On-screen fingerprint sensor

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Four AKG stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos Sound

S Pen included

On-screen fingerprint sensor

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Four AKG stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos Sound

S Pen included

Price

From 17,999 pesos

From 22,999 pesos

From 32,999 pesos
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Ultra Launch Price Data Sheet Features

