launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Along with the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, Samsung also brings its new Galaxy Tab S8 family to Mexico. These are Samsung’s most powerful tablets so farand also the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the first with the surname Ultra, the largest and the thinnest from Samsung.

The prices of the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra in Mexico They are:

Galaxy Tab S8, 8/128GB: 17,999 pesos

Galaxy Tab S8, 12/256GB: 19,999 pesos

Galaxy Tab S8+, 8/128GB: 22,999 pesos

Galaxy Tab S8+, 12/256GB: 24,999 pesos

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, 8/128GB: 32,999 pesos

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, 12/256GB: 34,999 pesos

Like the Galaxy S22, the Tab S8 family will be in presale from February 25 to March 10 in the Samsung online store and other authorized resellers, with exclusive benefits from which users can choose one:

Double the memory, that is 256 GB versions at the price of 128 GB, or

Samsung Care+ for one year





There will also be additional benefits from platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and Adobe.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ will be available in black and rose gold colors, while the Tab S8 Ultra will only be available in black.





In terms of technical specifications, the three new Samsung tablets have the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and they differ in terms of panel type and size. The three models that arrive in Mexico are Wi-Fi versions, without connectivity to mobile networks.

Galaxy Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S8+ Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Dimensions and weight 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm 503 grams 185 x 285 x 5.7mm 567 grams 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm 726 grams Screen 11-inch LTPS TFT Resolution WQXGA, 2560 x 1600 pixels Refresh rate up to 120 Hz 12.4-inch Super AMOLED Resolution WQXGA+, 2800 x 1752 pixels Refresh rate up to 120 Hz 14.6-inch Super AMOLED Resolution WQXGA+, 2960 x 1848 pixels Refresh rate up to 120 Hz chipsets Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM and storage 8/12GB of RAM 128/256GB of storage 8/12GB of RAM 128/256GB of storage 8/12 RAM 128/256GB of storage OS android 12 android 12 android 12 rear cameras Dual: 13 megapixel main 6 megapixel ultra wide angle Dual: 13 megapixel main 6 megapixel ultra wide angle Dual: 13 megapixel main 6 megapixel ultra wide angle Frontal camera 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Dual: 12 megapixel main 12 megapixel ultra wide angle Battery 8,000 mAh with 45W fast charge 10,090 mAh with 45W fast charge 11,200 mAh with 45W fast charge Others side fingerprint sensor WiFi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 Four AKG stereo speakers Dolby Atmos Sound S Pen included On-screen fingerprint sensor WiFi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 Four AKG stereo speakers Dolby Atmos Sound S Pen included On-screen fingerprint sensor WiFi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 Four AKG stereo speakers Dolby Atmos Sound S Pen included Price From 17,999 pesos From 22,999 pesos From 32,999 pesos