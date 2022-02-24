launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet
Along with the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, Samsung also brings its new Galaxy Tab S8 family to Mexico. These are Samsung’s most powerful tablets so farand also the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the first with the surname Ultra, the largest and the thinnest from Samsung.
The prices of the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra in Mexico They are:
- Galaxy Tab S8, 8/128GB: 17,999 pesos
- Galaxy Tab S8, 12/256GB: 19,999 pesos
- Galaxy Tab S8+, 8/128GB: 22,999 pesos
- Galaxy Tab S8+, 12/256GB: 24,999 pesos
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, 8/128GB: 32,999 pesos
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, 12/256GB: 34,999 pesos
Like the Galaxy S22, the Tab S8 family will be in presale from February 25 to March 10 in the Samsung online store and other authorized resellers, with exclusive benefits from which users can choose one:
- Double the memory, that is 256 GB versions at the price of 128 GB, or
- Samsung Care+ for one year
There will also be additional benefits from platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and Adobe.
The Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ will be available in black and rose gold colors, while the Tab S8 Ultra will only be available in black.
In terms of technical specifications, the three new Samsung tablets have the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and they differ in terms of panel type and size. The three models that arrive in Mexico are Wi-Fi versions, without connectivity to mobile networks.
|
Galaxy Tab S8
|
Galaxy Tab S8+
|
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
|
Dimensions and weight
|
165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm
503 grams
|
185 x 285 x 5.7mm
567 grams
|
208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm
726 grams
|
Screen
|
11-inch LTPS TFT
Resolution WQXGA, 2560 x 1600 pixels
Refresh rate up to 120 Hz
|
12.4-inch Super AMOLED
Resolution WQXGA+, 2800 x 1752 pixels
Refresh rate up to 120 Hz
|
14.6-inch Super AMOLED
Resolution WQXGA+, 2960 x 1848 pixels
Refresh rate up to 120 Hz
|
chipsets
|
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|
RAM and storage
|
8/12GB of RAM
128/256GB of storage
|
8/12GB of RAM
128/256GB of storage
|
8/12 RAM
128/256GB of storage
|
OS
|
android 12
|
android 12
|
android 12
|
rear cameras
|
Dual: 13 megapixel main
6 megapixel ultra wide angle
|
Dual: 13 megapixel main
6 megapixel ultra wide angle
|
Dual: 13 megapixel main
6 megapixel ultra wide angle
|
Frontal camera
|
12 megapixels
|
12 megapixels
|
Dual: 12 megapixel main
12 megapixel ultra wide angle
|
Battery
|
8,000 mAh with 45W fast charge
|
10,090 mAh with 45W fast charge
|
11,200 mAh with 45W fast charge
|
Others
|
side fingerprint sensor
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Four AKG stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos Sound
S Pen included
|
On-screen fingerprint sensor
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Four AKG stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos Sound
S Pen included
|
On-screen fingerprint sensor
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Four AKG stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos Sound
S Pen included
|
Price
|
From 17,999 pesos
|
From 22,999 pesos
|
From 32,999 pesos