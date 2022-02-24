Land. They detect a world like Tatooine 245 light years away

A rare exoplanet orbiting two stars at once has been detected using a ground-based telescope by a team led by the University of Birmingham. The planet, called Kepler-16b, has so far only been seen with the Kepler Space Telescope.

It orbits around two stars, with the two orbits also orbiting each other, forming a binary star system. Kepler-16b is about 245 light-years from Earth and, like Luke Skywalker’s home planet of Tatooine, in the Star Wars universe, it would have two sunsets if you could stand on its surface.

The 193cm telescope used in the new observation is based at the Observatoire de Haute-Provence in France. The team was able to detect the planet using the radial velocity method, in which astronomers observe a change in a star’s velocity as a planet orbits it.

The detection of Kepler-16b using the radial velocity method is an important demonstration that it is possible to detect circumbinary planets using more traditional methods, with greater efficiency and less cost than using spacecraft.

Importantly, the radial velocity method is also more sensitive to additional planets in a system, and can also measure a planet’s mass, its most fundamental property.

Having demonstrated the method using Kepler-16b, the team plans to continue the search for previously unknown circumbinary planets and help answer questions about how planets form.

Planet formation is generally thought to take place within a protoplanetary disk, a mass of dust and gas that surrounds a young star. However, this process may not be possible within a circumbinary system.

Professor Amaury Triaud, from the University of Birmingham, who led the team, explains in a statement:

“Using this standard explanation, it’s hard to understand how circumbinary planets can exist. That’s because the presence of two stars interferes with the protoplanetary disk, and this prevents dust from agglomerating into planets, a process called accretion.

“It is possible that the planet formed away from the two stars, where their influence is weakest, and then moved inward in a process called disk-driven migration, or alternatively, we may need to revise our understanding of the process of planetary accretion”.

Dr David Martin of Ohio State University, USA, who contributed to the discovery, explains that “circumbinary planets provide one of the clearest clues that disk-driven migration is a viable process and that it occurs regularly”.

Dr Alexandre Santerne from the University of Marseille, a collaborator on the research, explains: “Kepler-16b was first discovered 10 years ago by NASA’s Kepler satellite using the transit method.

This system was the most unexpected discovery made by Kepler. We chose to turn our telescope and retrieve Kepler-16 to demonstrate the validity of our radial velocity methods.”

Dr. Isabelle Boisse, also from the University of Marseille, is the scientist in charge of the SOPHIE instrument that was used to collect the data. She said:

“Our discovery shows how ground-based telescopes remain fully relevant to modern exoplanet research and can be used for exciting new projects. Having shown that we can detect Kepler-16b, we will now analyze data taken on many other binary star systems, and look for new ones.” circumbinary planets.

​

grb