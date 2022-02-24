La Nación / Laurys Diva assures that “clothes do not make the person”

A couple of days ago, Laurys Diva was harshly criticized by a group of people as a result of her clothing. This is because she is used to wearing comfortable clothes such as leggings, skirts or dresses; which is what is seen in almost all of her publications.

As a result of a series of negative comments and questions about why he does not wear clothes from prestigious brands such as Gucci, Chanel or Dior, among many others, since he has the necessary money to acquire them; The popular influencer did not wait and came out to show his face.

Laurys used the different social networks where, through various videos and photographs, she revealed that she actually wears low-cost clothes and even often buys second-hand clothes. And in addition, she assured that “the clothes do not make the person, on the contrary, the person makes the clothes.”

This is how she expressed it through a publication posted on digital platforms where she is seen with a little dress like the one she usually wears. But on this occasion, it is a rather particular outfit since, according to her, she herself was made with a bag of flour.

In the recording he also reported that they were Gs. 2,000 what he spent on the development of the unprecedented garment; and in addition, he highlighted in several posts: “the one that shines and the original has to be me, not the clothes, because the hanger is what does everything.”

When consulted by La Nación, the media pointed out that this was always her way of dressing and that she continues to maintain it regardless of her current lifestyle, and at the same time pointed out that it is the person who gives life to the garment “not It is because I have macar clothes that I am going to be better or prettier.”

It should be noted that on Instagram alone, it received more than 491,000 reactions and thousands of messages; while on Tik Tok it reached a million views and hundreds of comments, thus becoming a trend on the networks.

