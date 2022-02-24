La Jornada – Iberdrola’s record profits in the midst of the energy crisis in Spain

Madrid. Iberdrola, the main electricity company in Spain and with branches in several countries around the world, including Mexico, achieved historic results last year, with a record net profit of 3,885 million euros (93,250 million pesos).

The profits of the Iberian multinational were also obtained in a particularly difficult year for the vast majority of the Spanish population, which has suffered a relentless increase in the price of electricity, which has caused an unprecedented increase in the so-called “energy poverty”. ”; In other words, more and more citizens are unable to pay high electricity prices to do basic things such as use the heating in their home or use kitchen utensils such as the oven, dishwasher or iron.

Never before has Iberdrola had such ample accounts or had so much liquidity in its bank accounts to face its expansion projects around the world and meet its bank loans. This is reflected in the results of 2021, which they made public through a press release in which they also incorporated some fragments of the private meeting that its president, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, held with investors. Unlike other years and most companies in the sector, the head of Iberdrola did not present these results to the media, in part because of the numerous legal problems that are open in Spain, especially the one that refers to the illegal practices of espionage and coercion perpetrated by the company against other competing companies, against political leaders and journalists, as well as activists in defense of the environment who questioned its projects in protected areas.

According to the information provided by Iberdrola, which has its headquarters in the Basque city of Bilbao, Iberdrola made investments last year worth 9.94 billion euros, which were mainly used to develop new renewable capacity and smart grids in United States (28 percent) and Spain (24 percent). While net profits increased up to 8 percent compared to 2020, achieving 3,885 million euros in 2021, mainly due to its business “in the United States and Brazil”. This is what the electricity company warns, that “with more than 70 percent of the income generated in countries with a creditworthiness A, the cash flow grows by nine percent, up to eight thousand 914 million and available liquidity reaches 19 1.5 billion. The company consolidates itself as a world benchmark in sustainable and green financing, standing at 38.8 billion euros”.

The forecasts for next year, in which high prices for electricity and hydrocarbons are also expected, Iberdrola would exceed four thousand 200 million euros in profit, with which it would obtain record profits for the second consecutive year.

The group’s gross operating result exceeded 12 billion euros last year, which represents a growth of 20 percent.

The chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, explained that “the acceleration of investments allows us to grow at a higher rate than expected. These results reflect the success of a sustainable model and encourage us to continue working towards a low carbon economy”. The manager also wanted to contextualize these results, assuring that they come at a time of high wholesale electricity prices in Spain and the United Kingdom, another of its large markets. “These prices cannot be combated with interventions,” said Galán, who has been very belligerent with governments, as has been the case with the Spanish, chaired by Pedro Sánchez, when they have tried to regulate their very high profits or intervene in the market to avoid the upward spiral of prices that is causing so many problems in the social fabric. In the opinion of the Spanish businessman, “these interventions can have undesirable effects, when these types of measures do not work, neither the companies, nor the clients nor the taxpayers, who have to bear the cost, benefit. Therefore, these types of tools end up harming customers, companies and citizens alike”, he assured.