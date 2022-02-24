Kim Kardashian’s most gangsta car

This is the Rolls-Royce Ghost, an extremely luxurious and elegant car wherever you look at it. Not only is it a car that stands out for its space and quality, but it also has an enviable power for all brands. Do not miss the images!

February 24, 2022 05:25 a.m.

Talking about famous families in the United States is giving rise to the Kardashians. For several years they entertained thousands of fans through a reality show that showed the day-to-day life of the family. One of the most popular and loved was kim kardashian, who repeatedly appeared on board different cars. Despite having a large quantity, there is one that stands out from the rest for its “gangsta” style

At Tork we refer to the Rolls Royce Ghostone of the classics of the most luxurious and exclusive firm in the world. It has a very similar appearance to the Phantom, although its size is a bit smaller. On the outside we can see the 21-inch alloy wheels and a detailed overhang at the rear that culminates in the trunk.

Kim Kardashian aboard the Rolls Royce Ghost

Its interior is a real pleasure. Wherever you look at it, you can see the best woods, metals and leather seen in few places. Its cabin is designed for four people, who will undoubtedly have a unique experience aboard the Ghost.

As we mentioned at the beginning, its power was not forgotten by the British brand. Under its hood rests a 6.6-liter V12-cylinder engine that offers a power of 571 hp and a maximum torque of 850 NM. These numbers allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. It can also reach a top speed of 250 km/h, which is electronically limited.

Kim Kardashian was repeatedly seen aboard this luxury car. Although economics is not a problem for her, she had to spend 304,000 euros on its acquisition. Undoubtedly it is a very “gangsta” car, but it is in the hands of a true celebrity.