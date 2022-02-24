Kim Kardashian shows off North’s ’emo’ art during a tour of her home

Kim Kardashian showed off her daughter North’s “emo” art during a new tour of her home.

At her Axel Vervoordt-designed Calabasas home, Kardashian showed off her eight-year-old daughter’s drawings and paintings, which feature a wide variety of subjects, including a picturesque mountain scene, and North’s pet bearded dragon.

A charcoal drawing, shown in the video of fashion, is a self-portrait of North, depicted as an abstract head at the center of a spinning vortex. North had coronavirus at the time of doing it, and Kardashian explains, “Maybe that was just her emo state.”

He adds: “She is a very good artist and loves to paint. I love seeing her personality and moods and everything that she goes through.”

The video series of fashionObjects of Affection, asks creatives and celebrities to show off their favorite things.

Kardashian explains, as she shows off the rest of her property: “Everything in my house is very minimal. It seems to me that there is so much chaos in the world, that when I come home I want it to be very quiet, and I want everything to feel calm.

He adds: “Bedrooms… one is pink, one is purple, one is blue, one is dinosaur. It’s like… every kid can have all his style and taste in his bedroom, and have a lot of fun, but in the main house, I really like the quiet. And amazingly, the four kids haven’t ruined my cream house.”

The dominant color scheme is muted shades of grey, beige and cream, but there are emotional family memories scattered throughout the minimalist interior.

Kardashian lets her kids’ rooms be colorful, but the rest of her house is cream (Youtube/Vogue)

Kardashian shows off her kids’ baby books, noting, “I love scrapbooking, so my kids have the most amazing memories.”

There is also a chest with relics from his own childhood and collections of cards from every birthday until he was 10.

In the video, she shares her beloved Minnie Mouse costume and a knitted bunny from her mom, Kris Jenner.

Kardashian reveals some relics of her childhood (Youtube/Vogue)

Kardashian also gives viewers a glimpse of her spacious backyard and basketball court, “where the kids love to be.”

In keeping with the rest of the house, the basketball court is all neutrals, black and cream, as is the gym equipment.

“There is nothing more fun than a good day of training at my house,” says Kardashian.

There is also a wild meadow where fruit and vegetables are grown, which the family picks and eats together.

Finally, Kardashian reveals her most prized possessions: her cars.

Kardashian’s gray cars match her house (Youtube/Vogue)

“I have always been a car girl. I love cars, and I really wanted something different. I wanted my cars to blend in. My house is grey, and I wanted them to match the house. So I bought all the gray cars, instead of the typical matte silver that I used to buy,” she explains.

Kardashian has a Lamborghini, a Rolls Royce and a Maybach Sedan, which is her “favorite baby of all time.”