Kim Kardashian shows off her mansion and luxurious car collection

kim kardashian is one of the businesswomen famous, wealthy and successful in the world, which has become a inspiration for women.

Although she became famous thanks to a sex tape, she has shown that this was just a moment in her life, and that she is more than that.

to their 41 years old is one of the richest women in the world and according to Forbes, her fortune goes beyond 1,000 million dollars.

This has been achieved thanks to its make-up, intimate apparel and figure-shaping businesses, KKW Beauty, and Skims.

Since ever, Kim has been a hard-working woman, who has dedicated herself to her career as a model, and later as a businesswoman, moving forward and achieving your goals.

Has been three failed marriages, but this does not detract from her, nor does it make her a bad woman, On the contrary, it has been shown that you can always get ahead alone.

Now that you are in the process of divorce with kanye westKim follows focused on your projects and business.

He recently showed his luxurious mansion, which is completely created to her tastes, needs, and with which she shows that she does not need any man to succeed and have what she wants.

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Luxurious Mansion, Court, and Car Collection

A few days ago, the socialite offered a tour for his luxurious mansion for Vogue magazine, showing each of spaces of your home.

Of course, itIts luxuries are part of it, and it is created to your liking, with a minimalist decoration, in a cream tone, and huge windows.

Have play rooms for your children, a huge kitchen, and each space is very wide and tall, turning your home into a dream home.

The famous also showed the Exteriorwhere is a basketball court, with a special floor, where her children play, and she and her sisters train from time to time.

And one of the things that caught my attention the most was his collection of luxurious cars in shades of grayall, to match your home.

“I wanted to do something different, I wanted my cars to integrate with everything. My house is gray and I wanted them to match the house, so I bought all my gray cars, instead of the typical matte silver I used to buy,” Kim explained.

He also specified that his three favorite cars are the Lamborghini Urus, the Rolls Royce, and the Maybach sedan.

Thus, Kim inspires us to pursue our dreams and goals without depending on anyone, much less on a man, women are capable of achieving everything.