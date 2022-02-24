Kim Kardashian: Kanye West reproduced in concert the monologue that the businesswoman presented on SNL eint | VIDEO | PHOTO | INSTAGRAM | shows

Don’t leave her alone! kanye-west does not want to divorce kim kardashian, even though she has declared that their relationship presents “irreconcilable differences”. The rapper, who recently included Peppa Pig and Pete Davidson on his list of enemies, requests that the businesswoman makes changes to her application.

YOU CAN SEE Kanye West says he has raised more than $ 2 million in sales in just 24 hours

West released audio of Kardashian saying she married ‘the greatest rapper of all time’

During the night of last Tuesday, February 22, Kanye West presented his new album ”Donda 2” in a concert that took place in Miami. However, what most caught the attention of the attendees, and then of the netizens, was that the rapper reproduced a fragment of the monologue “Saturday Night Live” by his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest black man in America. A legitimate and talented genius who gave me four incredible children”, was heard at the event.

It is worth mentioning that West used this audio to start his song “Sci-Fi”, which counted as a preview of what will be released soon within his new album.

YOU CAN SEE Kanye West: the rapper would have been banned from SNL for constant attacks on Pete Davidson

Kanye West calls for changes to proceed with Kim Kardashian’s divorce

It’s no surprise that Kanye West is trying to drag out the proceedings necessary to officially divorce Kim Kardashian. According to what was reported by E! NEWS, the rapper’s lawyers refused to allow his client to accept the businesswoman’s conditions.

“Kim’s motion must be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the required corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed sentence. Alternatively, a hearing should be set on these additional conditions,” West’s legal representatives reportedly said, according to the portal.

Previously, the interpreter of “Power” used his social networks to admit that he still missed his family and that he would fight to reunite it.