Kim Kardashian Has ‘Moved On’ From Ex-Husband Kanye West: ‘He’s Grown Up A Lot Since Split’

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West last year. Now, a source close to Kim has revealed that “Kim has moved on.” Kim and Kanye married on May 14, 2014, the former couple share four children, daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. They were married for around seven years before Kim filed for divorce in February 2021.

The reality star is said to be discovering her true identity following her split from Kanye. She hopes to create a “happy home” for her children, the source said.

A source close to Kim told People magazine, “Kim is trying to figure out who Kim is right now. She has grown a lot since the separation. She realizes that she can be herself without him and has moved on. She was trying really, really hard to make it work. Kim thinks Kanye took too long trying to fix things for her family and she finally had enough and started dating and moved on. She doesn’t necessarily want more children, but she wants a happy and loving home. .”

In documents filed on February 19, 2021, Kim cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation and requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children.

Kim has been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson since November, and a source recently told E! News that members of the Kardashian family “love this new relationship with Kim.” As for Kanye West, he has expressed a desire to reconcile with Kim, even publicly asking her to “run back” with him and apparently sending the star a truckload of roses on Valentine’s Day.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked in January, Kanye confirmed that he had bought a house across the street from Kim’s home in Hidden Hills so he could be near his children.

