Kenneth Branagh joins the cast of “Oppenheimer”

British actor and filmmaker Kenneth Brangh will join the cast of the next film by the director and producer Christopher Nolan“Oppenheimer”, which will mark the third consecutive collaboration between the two after “Dunkerke” and “Tenet”.

Branagh, a candidate in the main categories of the next Oscars and after breaking the record for the person with the most nominations in the awards categories, joins a cast already full of stars, such as Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, and Josh Hartnett.

Nolan’s war film deals with World War II and the physical Robert Oppenheimerdirector of the laboratory that designed the first atomic bomb from the Manhattan Project.

Murphy will play the role of Robert Oppenheimer; Blunt, his wife’s; Damon will play the director of the Manhattan Project, Leslie Groves; Downey will play Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission; Safdie will play Edward Teller, a Hungarian physicist known as the father of the hydrogen bomb; Pugh will play Jean Tatlock, a member of the American Communist Party who had recurring affairs with Oppenheimer, and Malek will play a scientist.

According to what was reported by the film’s distributor, Universal Pictures, the film will be released on July 21, 2023.

Acclaimed for titles such as “Inception” (2010), “Memento” (2000) and the Batman trilogy “The Dark Knight” (2005, 2008 and 2012), Nolan will also write the screenplay for “Oppenheimer”, adapting it from the biography published in 2005 by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin Pulitzer Prize-winning “American Prometheus.”

The film’s budget will be $100 million and is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023, with production beginning early next year.

“Oppenheimer” is the first film that Nolan will make outside of the Warner Bros. production company, with which he worked throughout his career, after the relationship with its executives became tense after learning of Warner’s decision to release his 2021 titles Simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming platform HBO Max, which caused public displeasure on the part of the director.

His latest film, “Tenet,” was released by Warners in the midst of the pandemic and was a box office and critical disappointment.

Source: Telam