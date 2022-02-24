Kendall Jenner walks the runway for Prada in a gray dress and strappy shoes

Naturally when Kendall Jenner paraded down the catwalk prada on the Fashion Week in Milanwhat made us hold our breath was his new hair tone: the same reddish copper which had already been announced as the hair dye of 2022. While this is not the first time we have seen her dramatically change the color of your hairit had been a while since he had decided to try something other than his iconic long black hair.

However, he was also the center of attention for his styling, the look 48 of the Italian luxury firm for Fall/Winter 2022. The American model kendall jenner, graced his steps with an elegant coat adorned with feathers. Underneath he wore a semi-sheer gray dress and ones bracelet shoesshowing that it is two wardrobe staples that when worn together they result in a feminine and elegant combination, without too many complications.

Kendall Jenner shows how to combine a transparent dress with bracelet shoes

Kendall Jenner at the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 show. Alessandro Lucioni/Prada/Gorunway.

Kendall Jenner combined some bracelet shoes with a dress in trend. If we go back to Haute Couture, Schiaparelli, Elie Saab, Alexandre Vauthier and Zuhair Murad are some of the fashion houses they don’t get tired of footwear that has as a final touch a thin strip that crosses our instep, and adjusts the shoe to our ankles. The way in which they propose to wear them is diverse, with voluminous coats, impressive gala dresses and blazers. oversize.

on the catwalk of prada She has been seen playing with proportions by resorting to an elegant navy blue coat that is adjusted by a belt. The loose garment shows off long feathers of the same color on both shoulder pads. Underneath, the subtle, feminine and fresh detail is provided by a gray midi dress and shiny effect that fits more closely to your figure. The garment found its best footwear in a few white mid heel shoeswhich sported a black gradient on the triangular tip and bracelet.