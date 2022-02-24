Kendall Jenner is now a redhead, the model debuted her new look in Milan

As if further proof was needed that copper is the hair color of the moment, today Kendall Jenner has launched a new and impressive red tint on the Prada catwalk in Milan. The model, 26 years old, wore her newly dyed red hair in an elegant bouffant over a feather-trimmed black coat and sheer gray skirt. The change comes shortly after Jenner sported an asymmetrical red haircut in the March issue of US Vogue, perhaps a moment that helped pique her interest in becoming a redhead really.

Kendall Jenner. Photo: Courtesy of Guido Palau / @guidopalau

This isn’t the first time Jenner has traded in her natural shimmering brunette for a transformative new shade, or catapulted him into the spotlight on the runway. A couple of years ago, at Burberry’s Spring 2020 show during London Fashion Week, she debuted a bright, warm blonde makeover, characterized by a set of chunky ’90s highlights, which helped stoking TikTok’s viral fascination with what was once a polarizing look. Being the trendsetter that she isJenner’s new chestnut will naturally add proverbial fuel to the fire that is the current obsession with the Red hair. Get ready for the double dyeing process.

As the internet begins to react, it goes without saying that this is an important moment for Jenner, especially given the innate power of red, which has proven to be a career-defining hue, both long-term and fleeting, for many of the industry’s most iconic supermodels such as Karen Elson and cute evangelist. Now the question is: How long will Jenner keep her bold new red hair? Only time -and the catwalks- will tell.

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com, adapted by Amira Saim.