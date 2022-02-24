Katy Perry: Racist and sexual harasser? 6 of her most controversial moments-El Sol de Puebla

Singer-songwriter Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, better known as Katy Perryhas always been characterized by giving something to talk about, even since his teenage life, when at the age of 15 he abandoned his studies to start his musical career after signing with a record company.

The pop star, without a doubt, has had many great successes that dominate the popularity charts, which she has also managed to match with her beauty, her costumes, her way of dancing, her hair or her way of being, always finding a way to keep them talking about hereither for better or worse.

From the remarks by racist or homophobiceven the cases of sexual harassmentyes, that’s how the most controversial moments of the interpreter of “I kissed a girl”, of which we will review some in this October 25 who is celebrating his 37th birthday.

HIS KISS WITH MILEY CYRUS

In 2004 Miley Cyrus, the former Hannah Montana, performed at the Staples Center as part of her “Bangerz” tour of the United States, which caused too much controversy for showing shows that some media classified as “lusty”. The icing on the cake was when, in Los Angeles, while she was performing her latest single, “Adore You,” Cyrus spotted her friend, singer Katy Perry, in the front row and He came closer to kiss her on the mouth.

HIS OBAMA JOKE

Something that has always characterized the also actress and businesswoman, is the color of her jet black hair, so many were surprised when she decided to tell him and dye it blonde, something that caught the attention of one of her fans who, through an Instagram live, told her that she missed her “old black hair”, to which Katy Perry responded with a strange joke saying: Oh really? Do you miss Barack Obama too? Ah OK. The times change. Bye! See you later”.

As expected, the comment generated a shower of negative comments, including some They called her “racist” and they affirmed that “their smoke has no taste”.

KATY PERRY IS SUED KATIE PERRY

In 2020 the Australian fashion designer katie jane taylorwho trades under her maiden name, sued the singer alleged trademark infringementthis for selling clothes and other products with a stage name similar to his.

According to local media, Taylor initiated the legal procedure since 2019 against the interpreter of “Hot n cold” for sell products under the Katy Perry nameto which he stated that the international pop star is violating rights since just change a few letters in a name that it is “substantially identical or deceptively similar to its trademark.”

HE STOLE A KISS FROM A YOUNG MAN IN REALITY SHOW

In March 2018 Benjamin Glazea young man from Oklahoma, was visibly upset when Katy Perry, 33 at the time, surprised him by giving him the first kiss on the mouth of his life. He participated in the television competition that seeks musical talent “American Idol” and she was one of the judges.

Glaze told the New York Times that she grew up in a conservative family and that she felt “immediately uncomfortable” because “I wanted my first kiss to be special”; Katy’s attitude sparked a wave of comments on social networks, some she was accused of sexual harassment amid the rise of the #MeToo movement that was born from the scandal of film producer Harvey Weinstein, accused by more than a hundred women of harassment, sexual assault or rape.

CHARGED TWICE FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT

In August 2019 Katy Perry joined the controversial list of celebrities who have been accused of sexual harassment and on that occasion two claimed to have been his victims; The first case was about the model Josh Kloosthe co-star of the video clip for his song “Teenage Dream”, who made his complaint public through Instagram, assuring that Kay lowered his pants without his consent at a party to show his private parts to a group of friends.

The second was a woman, the television presenter and producer Tina Kandelekoriginally from Georgia, who according to the Russian newspaper “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” stated that the model also touched her inappropriately and tried to kiss her at a private party, in which the artist was under the influence of alcohol, although she never specified more details about when and where the incident occurred.

THE LIVING IMAGE OF HER MOTHERHOOD

Days after giving birth to her first daughter with Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry posted a picture on her Instagram in which she appeared exhausted in the bathroom, in front of the mirror and in underwear, with a bra suitable for expressing milk and showing her postpartum body. Her followers applauded her feat, since they assured that few celebrities have been seen to do the same.