Karma, Miguel Herrera despised him for ‘old’ and now he would be the new figure of the Tri

February 23, 2022 6:01 p.m.

Miguel Herrera is clear that the team of tigers must be rejuvenated, however it was very drastic since its arrival and has already been erasing players, just like Hugo Ayala he doesn’t even play anymore.

Ayala’s case is not isolated, because that is how he has been pointing out those with whom he will no longer have in the team, as in the case of Jesus Duenaswhich due to his age was one of the least used in the 2021 Apertura and was with one foot out of Tigres because they did not renew his contract until the last minute.

However, now Herrera must swallow his pride and already has him as a starter in tigers due to low game Chaka Rodriguezthe same reason why Jesús Dueñas could return to the Mexican National Team before Miguel Herrera himself, since he has shown a level in Tigres.

When can he be a Tri player again?

Mexico will hold three qualifying matches in March, the first being against the United States at the Azteca Stadium on March 24.

