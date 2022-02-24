We have witnessed throughout the pandemic that the scientific knowledge produced by research activity has served to make numerous decisions in all areas, from vaccination guidelines to lockdowns or masks. Usually, this transmission is done through scientific articles that are published in scientific journals. Every year thousands and thousands of scientific articles on any subject are published in the world. To give an example, just from covid-19, in the two years that we have been in the pandemic, more than 200,000 articles have been published in scientific journals, more than a million pages in total. A spectacular number.

An expert is someone who has mastered their discipline; who, from a scientific point of view, knows practically everything published in scientific journals on a particular topic. This is the basis of the credibility of the experts: their great scientific knowledge of the subject or discipline in question. But, using covid-19 as an example, with such an amount of scientific production, current experts are only able to know a very small amount of published science. In short, today’s experts are much less expert than those of the past, something that affects their credibility.









In the last two decades, moreover, many scientists have had an active presence on social networks. Therefore, in addition to the scientific articles, we also have their contributions on social networks. A British scientist has created the ‘Kardashian index’ in reference to the famous television family, which expresses the number of followers a scientist has on Twitter, in relation to the number of scientific publications made by that scientist. If it is very small, it means that this scientist produces scientific articles, but with little impact on social networks. A very high index means that there are many followers, but little or no scientific production. In the first type, the index expresses the limitations of social networks to reflect the science that is actually produced. In the second, the index expresses a certain degree of fantochism, of imposture.

This pandemic has shown the insufficiency of scientific communication systems to help accredit the ‘expertise’ of scientists and to transfer ‘true’ scientific knowledge -as opposed to the phenomenon of fake news– to citizenship. Reorganizing scientific communication systems to correct this insufficiency will be one of the challenges of public health and communication sciences in the coming years.