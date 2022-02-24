Kanye West speaks out against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson in Tonda 2

Kanye West took on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson in lyrics for his new album Tonda 2.

The 44-year-old West’s new album was played live Tuesday night at Lone Depot Park in Miami, and he released it exclusively on the $200 Stem Player audio device.

West, who expressed his displeasure with Davidson, 28, earlier this month, added a line to this month’s series of social media posts directed at the Saturday Night Live personality, titled Easy. daily beast.

He referred to his 2002 car accident, saying, “God save me from that accident / I can beat Pete Davidson’s A**.” (The track is not on Tonda 2, but West played it on Tuesday.)

West also said in a text message previously sent by Davidson that he would not interfere in his relationship with his four children with the reality star, North, Eight, Saint, Six, Chicago, Four and Psalm, Two.

West added lyrics from Security’s song, “I’ll jeopardize your safety / Don’t come between a man and his children.”

West made several references to Kardashian, 41, on the album, which he used in his dialogue last Saturday when he hosted a Saturday Night Live show in his debut for the sci-fi track.

West mentioned both Kardashian and Davidson in various parts of the new album.

West performed on a set covering the front of the church in Miami on Tuesday.

Kardashian voices, ‘Honestly, all the ups and downs, I mean, I married the greatest rapper of all time. Also, he is the richest black man in America.

He also mentioned the difficult time he had with Kardashian in the song True Love. Reported buzzing.

He said, ‘Wait, when do you see the kids? I’ll see you tomorrow / wait, when does the sun go down? See you tomorrow / Wait, when I pick them up, they feel like borrowed / When I pay for them, they scan like a barcode.

West premieres Tonda 2 on Stem Player, his $200 audio device

In another lyric, West Rob implicitly states, “I only saw three kids watching Chicago’/ and all the nurses say, ‘Dad in Nebraska, you know/ let the kids get in my house like Sappo.'” Time.

In another hypothetical note about Davidson on the Flowers track, Rob on the West track said, “Imagine the look on your ex’s face when he finds out/I’m the best, you’re the best, wait until they find out/he’s not threatening”. just text her, set a deadline.

Other notes attached to West on the album were a tribute to the late designer Virgil Apollo, a voiceover from Vice President Kamala Harris, “We did it Joe”, and CNN and Monica Lewinsky’s name on the tracks.

Among the attendees on Tuesday were DD, Elon Musk and DJ. Khalid will be included.