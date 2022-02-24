Julia Roberts celebrates the 17 years of her twins by publishing an unpublished photograph

Julia Roberts has celebrated the 17 years of her twins with her husband Danny Moder with an unusual and unpublished photograph. Through her social networks, the actress shared an image in which Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter appear when they were babies. “Seventeen of the sweetest years of my life”, the actress has written next to the image and several affectionate emoticons.





“I have published this photograph not only to share our happiness, but to guarantee the privacy, security and respect that our babies deserve,” the 54-year-old interpreter detailed. The post was received with several comments from both fans and celebrities. In fact, Julia’s niece and new mom, Emma Roberts, has commented with red heart emoticons.





Drafting

In addition, Danny Moder has also wanted to congratulate his children with a post on his personal Instagram account where he shares a more recent photo of the twins while writing: “These naughty … turn 17 today. Thank you for helping me during these years of fatherhood.” Although Roberts and Moder like to keep their personal and family life private, on some occasions we have been able to see them with their children through their social networks.





Julia Roberts and Danny Moder met on the set of the movie TheMexican, in which Moder was director of photography. The couple married in 2002 and two years later welcomed twins Hazel and Phinnaeus. Their third child, Henry, was born in 2007.

Once one of Hollywood’s strongest couples, Julia opened up about her 19-year marriage and family on an episode of the Gwyneth Paltrow podcast in 2018. The star shared how happy she is to marry Danny and start a relationship. life with him: “It gets deeper, it gets more complex,” she said of their marriage.