Julia Roberts and George Clooney will meet again in the tape “Ticket to Paradise”

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will reunite on the big screen at the hands of the director of the sequel to “Mamma Mia!”, OI Parker, with a romantic comedy that is scheduled to be released in the fall of 2022.

In the tape, titled “Ticket to Paradise”, the two interpreters will give life to a separated marriage that has to meet again to prevent their daughter, blinded by love, from repeating the mistakes made by her parents, Universal studio confirmed on Tuesday. Pictures.

Roberts and Clooney, who are friends in real life, have already shared the leading role before the cameras in films such as “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001) and “Ocean’s Twelve” (2004) -together with Brad Pitt and Matt Damon-, or the recent “MoneyMonster” (2016).

On this occasion they will be under the command of the filmmaker Ol Parker, with experience in the comedy genre after directing “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” in 2018, the sequel to the famous musical starring Meryl Streep, in addition to “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” (2011) and “The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” (2015).

Looking ahead, Roberts plans to lead a series with Sean Penn called “Gaslit,” which will focus on the lesser-known characters and peripheral storylines of the Watergate scandal.

The actress will also star in and produce the series “The Last Thing He Told Me” for the Apple TV+ platform.

Clooney, for his part, premiered his last film as a director, “The Midnight Sky”, in December after several years away from the cameras, dedicated to his recent fatherhood and the charitable foundation he presides over.