Judi Dench’s drama: on the verge of total blindness, the actress went through “the most traumatic moment” of her life

In 2014, Cate Blanchett received her second Oscar from Daniel Day-Lewis. The Australian had given a brilliant interpretation in Blue Jasmin, of Woody Allen, and his race towards the golden statuette had not presented too many shocks. That is to say, the recognition did not take her by surprise and, since the acceptance speeches were already becoming familiar to her, she decided to do something different when obtaining the award from the Academy: she offered very warm words about the work of the other four actresses who aspired to the award, including Amy Adams (for American Scandal), Sandra Bullock (Gravity), Meryl Streep (August), and Judi Dench (Philomena).

It was no coincidence that the actress left the British interpreter for last, who had been absent from the delivery at the legendary Dolby theater. “Judi Dench is not here tonight because she is in India. He made such a successful movie at age 79 that he’s right there filming the sequel. I wish I could have a career like that,” Blanchett said. while those attending the ceremony applauded. Indeed, at that time the actress from York was in the middle of filming The exotic Marigold Hotel 2 of John Madden, a filmmaker with whom he had worked on Mrs Brown and in passionate shakespeare, film for which he received his only Oscar to date in the secondary category.

In a few words, Blanchett perfectly summed up what a figure like Dench means in the industry: an actress with a vast theatrical career (her stage debut came in 1957 with no less than the role of Ofelia in Hamlet) that in cinema he never hesitated to bet on very diverse projects. If one goes through his filmography, one can find the classic by James Ivory A Room with a View, with his collaborations with Kenneth Branagh in the adaptations of William Shakespeare, his appearance in the James Bond saga with the role of M, his brief but powerful interventions in films such as pride and prejudice and jane eyre and, of course, the feature film he worked on with Blanchett, Scandal, by Richard Eyre, where both sparks were removed in the adaptation of the novel by Zoë Heller.

Judy Dench in Belfast Archive

When Blanchett spoke of Dench’s success, she was referring precisely to her longevity in an industry that can be cruel to actresses her age, an industry in which the actress earned a prestigious place and in which, at the same time, she showed that she could be an added value at the box office, as the Australian remarked. Therefore, although in retrospect it is still unfair that his only Oscar was obtained for a participation of a few minutes – “I was eight minutes, so I think I only deserve a part of this statuette”, he said when receiving it with humility -, the truth is that that ephemeral passage through the Madden film was nothing more than a testimony of what role after role always achieves: leaving an imprint regardless of the time it is on screen.

Let’s take as an example Belfast, the autobiographical film by Kenneth Branagh that opens this Thursday in theaters, and that aspires to seven Oscars. Dench collaborated with the filmmaker again after a impasse in their joint work in film (in 2017 Dench was part of the cast of Murder on the Orient Express where Branagh premiered as Hercule Poirot), and he did it with the character of Buddy’s grandmother, that nine-year-old boy who watches with bewilderment what happens in the capital of Northern Ireland at the end of the 60s, when it was raised the Northern Irish conflict known as The Troubles.

Dench does not integrate many scenes of Belfast, but Branagh grants him a key sequence, in which only one memorable look is enough to ratify the weight it has and how enormous it is. The Academy noted this once again and the nominated for an Oscar for the eighth time at a difficult time in his life.

The actress can no longer read scripts and needs the help of her colleagues

Exactly ten years ago, Dench was diagnosed with macular degeneration, an eye disorder that progressively destroys central vision. When he received the news and when he began to notice this loss of vision, The actress was categorical about her career: not only would she not retire, but she would look for a method to turn a dramatic situation into an opportunity to develop new skills. She explained it herself at a benefit gala organized by the Vision Foundation. “I had to find another way to learn phrases and lines,” she shared. “Great friends tell me over and over again, so I have to learn by repetition. I just hope people don’t notice.” said Dench, who can no longer read scripts on her own.

Among those great friends is Branagh, with whom he co-starred in the production of Winter’s Tale of Shakespeare in 2015, the year in which she asked the director to help her position herself on stage for the final monologue that the character of Paulina has. “Now I have to trust others, I have to ask for help”, he added. However, at 87 years old, he does not let his vision disorder determine his fate and, in the few interviews he gives, he reiterates that walking away from his career was never in his plans.

Kenneth Branagh, Dame Judi Dench and Caitriona Balfe at the Belfast premiere

In 2019, in dialogue with RadioTimes Interview , Dench alluded to the problems in his vision and made mention of a very difficult situation that he experienced. “In 2017 I stopped driving. That was the most traumatic moment of my life, it was devastating for me, but at the same time I knew I was going to kill someone if I took the wheel,” he added candidly. She, a self-sufficient woman, had to deal with an impediment that was difficult for her to accept.

Likewise, he listed everything that he no longer does. “I can’t do a crossword puzzle, read the newspaper, I can’t read a book,” he detailed last year in dialogue with The Guardian. “But I see something,” he pointed out. In the same interview, Dench said that one of his favorite activities during quarantine was making TikTok videos with his grandson, Sam, and he confessed that he never turned down a role in his career. “I’m not kidding, I always accepted every character that was offered to me,” he revealed, although he did make a caveat.

“The only role I’m going to say I’m not is an 86-year-old blind woman,” she laughed. “What I enjoy the most are the dark characters and that they don’t pigeonhole me, I don’t like that, the labels bother me,” he remarked. “That is why Barbara’s role in Scandal It’s my favorite of all the ones I’ve done.” assured the actress when remembering those extraordinary exchanges with Blanchett that earned her both Oscar nominations Will the second statuette for Dench come this year? On March 27 the mystery will be revealed. Meanwhile, the actress tirelessly awaits the premiere next year of Allelujah, Eyre’s new feature film in which he promises to deliver another brilliant performance.