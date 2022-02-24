José Juan Macías reveals why he has not been called up to the Tricolor: Problems with Martino?

The rojiblanco attacker spoke of the reasons that have prevented him from being considered in the recent calls from the national team.

José Juan Macías, player of the Chivas de Guadalajara, far from giving meaningless arguments, admitted first instance that if he has not been called up to the Mexican National Team in the last matches they have played in the Concacaf Qualifying for the Qatar World Cup it is because he has not been at his best level since he went to Spain with Getafe.

At a press conference this Wednesday, the scorer of the Sacred Flock made it very clear the reasons why he has not been among the players who will seek a place in the World Cup to be held at the end of the year, so he ruled out any bad relationship with the coaching staff and specifically with the national coach, Gerardo Martino, For this reason, he will fight to win a last-minute position.

“The National Team is always a dream for me. NOr I can talk about the National Team because I haven’t been there. I have not done the merits to be summoned, but still I have been in the preselection, I want to speak on the pitch so that I can be seen again by Tata’s coaching staff And of course it is a dream of a World Cup, but we are going to leave it on the pitch, but I have a good relationship with all the coaches”, Macias said.

JJ Macías wants to beat Omar Bravo

On the other hand, the Chivas gunner admitted that he would like to achieve what Omar Bravo did, who he is the institution’s top scorer, surpassing Salvador Reyes with 134 goals, but he knows that it will not be easy, since he has 23 goals with the red and white shirt at 22 years old.

“And on the subject of Chivas’s top scorer, it’s a dream for me, of course if I want to fight thus, that topic is very far away but of course one coming out of the quarry is set on those goals and it is a dream that anyone would like to fulfill”, indicated the striker, who has 23 goals with the Guadalajara shirt.

