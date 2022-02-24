John Deere 6R 185 tractor successfully completes DLG PowerMix transport test
John Deere successfully completed the German DLG’s PowerMix 2.0 transport test with its new 6R 185, a tractor specially designed for this type of work.
As explained by the company in a statement, just three months after its launch, the 6R 185, with a John Deere PowerTech PVS engine (234 hp maximum power with intelligent power management, IPM), 6.8 liters and 6 cylinders, it is officially the most fuel-efficient tractor under 250 hp. AutoPowr transmission and a curb weight of 7.9 tons.
John Deere 6R 185 in transport work.
During the test, it consumed 355 g/kWh of diesel and 14 g/kWh of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), which can save up to 2.00 /h during transport, depending on the area. Previously, the 6R 250 had achieved the best PowerMix test values ever measured in the 250 hp and above performance category.
All John Deere tractors were tested to the strict specifications of the DLG PowerMix transport test at the Gro-Umstadt test center. Road test cycles involve driving under typical operating conditions with low and high loads.