John Deere 6R 185 tractor successfully completes DLG PowerMix transport test

John Deere successfully completed the German DLG’s PowerMix 2.0 transport test with its new 6R 185, a tractor specially designed for this type of work.

As explained by the company in a statement, just three months after its launch, the 6R 185, with a John Deere PowerTech PVS engine (234 hp maximum power with intelligent power management, IPM), 6.8 liters and 6 cylinders, it is officially the most fuel-efficient tractor under 250 hp. AutoPowr transmission and a curb weight of 7.9 tons.