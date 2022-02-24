John Deere 6R 185 tractor successfully completes DLG PowerMix transport test


John Deere successfully completed the German DLG’s PowerMix 2.0 transport test with its new 6R 185, a tractor specially designed for this type of work.

As explained by the company in a statement, just three months after its launch, the 6R 185, with a John Deere PowerTech PVS engine (234 hp maximum power with intelligent power management, IPM), 6.8 liters and 6 cylinders, it is officially the most fuel-efficient tractor under 250 hp. AutoPowr transmission and a curb weight of 7.9 tons.

John Deere 6R 185 in transport work.

During the test, it consumed 355 g/kWh of diesel and 14 g/kWh of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), which can save up to 2.00 /h during transport, depending on the area. Previously, the 6R 250 had achieved the best PowerMix test values ​​ever measured in the 250 hp and above performance category.

All John Deere tractors were tested to the strict specifications of the DLG PowerMix transport test at the Gro-Umstadt test center. Road test cycles involve driving under typical operating conditions with low and high loads.



