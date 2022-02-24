Jennifer Lopez confesses the reason for her breakup with Ben Affleck 20 years ago

Jennifer Lopez assures that she has never been better or more excited about Ben Affleck than today, not even when they were the hot couple two decades ago. The singer, at 52, was engaged to the actor 20 years ago and things did not end well for them. But now that their lives have crossed again, López assures that they are happier than ever.

It has been in the magazine where he has been honest and has revealed that he is “very happy” in this new stage with Affleck. “It’s a beautiful love story with a second chance”explains that she is most in love and assures that she feels “lucky, happy and proud to be with him”.





From the comfort of her luxurious mansion, JLo has recognized that when they resumed their relationship after 20 years apart, they both had doubts about making their romance public, even more so considering what happened the first time. In relation to this, the artist has revealed that much of the blame for her breakup was due to the huge media pressure that they suffered at the time. The artist has recognized that they were young and naive and that it has been now that they have learned from that experience that separated their lives: “Now we are more mature, more intelligent and we have more experience. We are at a different point of our lives, we have children and we are aware of all these things. We are very protective of what is ours because it is a very beautiful moment for us,” she said.

“It’s precious when you run into someone and you can give a second chance. It’s something quite, precious and beautiful, although you can’t take everything for granted, but I am very proud of him, of the man he has become.”she concludes very happy with her current relationship.