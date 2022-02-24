Jennifer Lawrence welcomes her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and art gallery owner Cooke Maroney have reportedly welcomed their first baby. Showbiz Cheat Sheet reached out to the Oscar-winning actor’s representation for comment, but received no response per post. Here’s everything we know so far about the don’t look up firstborn son of the star.

Jennifer Lawrence’s pregnancy

Lawrence first sparked rumors about her pregnancy in the summer of 2021 and confirmed that she was pregnant in September of the same year. Having stayed out of the spotlight for most of her pregnancy, the actress showed off her baby bump at the premiere of don’t look up in December 2021.

