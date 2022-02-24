Jennifer Lawrence welcomes her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and art gallery owner Cooke Maroney have reportedly welcomed their first baby. Showbiz Cheat Sheet reached out to the Oscar-winning actor’s representation for comment, but received no response per post. Here’s everything we know so far about the don’t look up firstborn son of the star.

Jennifer Lawrence’s pregnancy

Lawrence first sparked rumors about her pregnancy in the summer of 2021 and confirmed that she was pregnant in September of the same year. Having stayed out of the spotlight for most of her pregnancy, the actress showed off her baby bump at the premiere of don’t look up in December 2021.

Jennifer Lawrence is a new mom after giving birth to her son with Cooke Maroney. https://t.co/AVJZ3XwWwx —TMZ (@TMZ) February 24, 2022

TMZ was the first to obtain public records about Lawrence's delivery. This is the first child for Maroney and Lawrence. At the time of publication, the baby's gender, name and date of birth are unknown.

Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding took place in October 2019

News of Lawrence’s relationship with Maroney, who works as a director at New York’s Gladstone Gallery, first broke in June 2018. The couple was reportedly introduced by Lawrence’s friend Laura Simpson. According to one source, “the relationship [had] been going for a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together” (via Page Six).

In June 2019, Lawrence referred to Maroney as “the best person I’ve ever met” on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast. “I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

Lawrence was previously in a relationship with her. X Men she co-starred in Nicholas Hoult from 2010 to 2014. She later dated director Darren Aronofsky from 2016 to 2017.

Jennifer Lawrence once said she wants to ‘protect her baby’s privacy’

It could be some time before fans learn more about Lawrence and Maroney’s baby. In a November 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence opened up about how grateful and excited she was to be pregnant. She also admitted that she was afraid to share her pregnancy with the world.

“If I was at a dinner party and someone said, ‘Oh my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t say, ‘God, I can’t talk about it. Get away from me, you psycho!” he told the outlet. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as long as it can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in their existence. And I feel like that starts with not including them in this part of my job.”



