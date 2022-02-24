Jennifer Lawrence is already a mother, the Oscar winner gave birth to her first child

Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to her first child from her marriage to art director Cooke Maroneyas reported by the entertainment site TMZ.

According to the same medium, the actress known for being the winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for the movie ‘The Games of Destiny’received her baby at a hospital in Los Angeles, California.

However, so far the exact date is unknown, as well as the sex of the baby, although last December, during the tour to promote the film. ‘Don’t Look Up’ when he showed his pronounced ‘baby bump’ It began to be speculated that it was a boy.

The foregoing took on greater force when, at the attend “The Late Show” by Stephen Colbert in New York, the presenter gave him a blue diaper bag with the broadcast’s slogan.

What is the name of Jennifer Lawrence’s son?

So far no further details are known about the birth of the firstborn of the actress known for her role as Katniss Everdeen in the sequel to ‘The Hunger Games’, Well, JLaw has preferred to keep his private life out of the spotlight and cameras.

The announcement of the first pregnancy Jennifer Lawrence was during September 2021 when their representatives confirmed the news after they began to circulate some photographs of her wearing her tender and pronounced “baby bump”, however, it was during the ‘Don’t Look Up’ tour during December 2021 that the actress officially showed her pregnancy at Dior.

JLaw’s child is the product of the relationship between the Oscar-winning actress and art director Cooke Maroney, whom he married in 2019 in Rhode Island, on the east coast of the United States, in a low-key ceremony attended by various celebrities, including JLaw’s middle best friend, Emma Stone, who also became in mother during March of last year.

