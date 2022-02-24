Jennifer Lawrence is already a mother | Love 40

The life of Jennifer Lawrence just made a 180 degree turn. According to TMZ, the actress would have given birth to her first child.

The sources that have revealed the news to the media add that Lawrence has given birth in Los Angeles, although the gender of the baby and the exact day and time of his birth are still unknown. What is clear is that our protagonist began to disappear from the media in early January of this year after her appearance in The Late Show with Stephen Colbertso the baby might have started to threaten its arrival around then.

News of Jennifer Lawrence’s pregnancy hit the media in September 2021. Now she and her husband Cooke Maroney have welcomed what has just become their greatest treasure.





Jennifer Lawrence on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert / James Devane (Getty Images)

The actress looked pregnant on the red carpet at the premiere of don’t look up, the Netflix production that has swept the platform. In addition to Kentucky, Leonardo Dicaprio and Meryl Streep also star in this black comedy film.

Our protagonist gives life to the astronomer, intern of her teacher, who discovers an asteroid that could end the planet. Many take her for crazy but little by little the truth ends up coming to light.

After the premiere of this successful film, Jennifer welcomes a new stage in her life that will be starred by a roller coaster of emotions. !! Congratulations!!