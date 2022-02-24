Jennifer Lawrence is already a mother and welcomes her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney

According to the TMZ portal, the actress Jennifer Lawrence she became a mother and the only thing that is known is that her firstborn was born in the state of California. She along with her husband, the gallery owner, Cook Maroney, They welcomed their first child, who, for the first time, was known in the summer of 2021, since both were caught walking down the street and their baby bump or tummy On the other hand, according to various reports, the baby shower It was very intimate and the actress only invited family and close friends and it took place at the end of January.

Jennifer Lawrence. Actress Jennifer Lawrence is already a mother and welcomes her first child. / Photo: Getty Images (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

‘Don’t Look Up’ actress Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney welcome their first child

On the other hand, although the actress has kept her pregnancy a secret, since she does not have social networks, she has made some appearances and such was the case on the red carpet for the original film of Netflix, Don’t look upa (Don’t Look Up) with Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill, which took place in December of last year.

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Adam McKay. Actress Jennifer Lawrence is already a mother and welcomes her first child. / Photo: Getty Images (DIMITRIOS.KAMBOURIS@GETTYIMAGES.COM/Getty Images for Netflix)

In addition, Jennifer Lawrence also appeared on the late night show The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert of the presenter and comedian Stephen Colbert in which they shared several anecdotes and the host He did not miss the opportunity to give him a gift that was a garment which had the logo of the program embroidered.

On the other hand, the last time she was seen in public was in December of last year and that was the last time she showed her pregnancy, in addition to the baby shower which she made in January 2022, of which there are still no photographs and it is believed that the actress will make the announcement public in a couple of hours or days, in order to officially announce that she became a mother for the first time.