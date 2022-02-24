Jennifer Lawrence is a mother for the first time

As reported TMZ, Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney have just become parents. Although the entertainment medium has not been able to know the baby’s date of birth or her gender, it has had access to the records that indicate that the actress has given birth in Los Angeles County.

This is the first baby for the 31-year-old actress and her art dealer husband Cooke Maroney, 37 years old. The couple got married almost a year after starting their relationship. The ceremony was held in October 2019, at a castle in Rhode Island, which was attended by celebrities such as Emma Stone, Adele and Amy Schumer.

In the winter of last year, it became known that Jennifer Lawrence She was pregnant, first through photographs taken by paparazzi, and later through a person close to the actress, who also told TMZ in August 2021.

The couple has always kept the matter strictly confidential, so very little is known about their relationship and also about the actress’s pregnancy process, beyond the photographs.

Jennifer Lawrence made an exception in early December of last year, when he performed at the premiere of “Don’t look up”the Netflix movie in which he starred alongside actors like Leonardo DiCaprio or Meryl Streep.

Jennifer Lawrence shows off her advanced pregnancy at the premiere of the movie “Don’t look up”

The actress Jennifer Lawrence boasted his advanced pregnancy at the premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” or “Don’t look up”by its name in Spanish, which will be released on December 24 on Netflix.

The artist was away from the spotlight for several months, however, she wanted to be present with her colleagues to promote the film. At the venue, she wore a gold Dior dress and paired it with gold crystal earrings by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Jennifer Lawrence She did not answer questions about her pregnancy, she only stressed that she will maintain the privacy of her first child:

“If I was at a dinner party and someone said to me, ‘Come on, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wasn’t going to say something like, ‘Oh my God, I’m not going to talk about it, stay away from me, you psycho!’ But all my instincts want to protect his privacy for the rest of his life, as much as possible. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome to be a part of their existence. And I feel like that starts with not including it in this part of my job,” he maintained.

