In the same way that she has carried her pregnancy, very discreetly and as secretly as possible, Jennifer Lawrence has given birth to her first child. According to US media, the actress has welcomed her baby in Los Angeles. She little else she has transcended. It is not even known if she is a boy or a girl or the exact date of her birth, although some media indicate that it was last Monday.

The actress has become a mother at the age of 31 with her husband, the owner of an art gallery Cooke Maroney, 37. The last time she was photographed was in December in full promotion of the film Don’t look up.

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney in Manhattan TheImageDirect.com / GTRES

The first images of the protagonists of The Hunger Games showing off their pregnancy they saw the light in September 2021. Although it was not until months later, when the star appeared on the red carpets boasting of a fairly advanced pregnancy for the promotion of the film don’t look up, in which he stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. This film marked her return to the big screen after a few years in which she had already shown that she wanted to take things easy.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney began their relationship in June 2018, and eight months later they got engaged, throwing a huge pre-wedding party attended by family and friends including Cameron Diaz, Sienna Miller, Joel Madden and Nicole Richie. among many others. Page Six broke the news of their courtship in June 2018, and a source explained that the actress’s best friend, Laura Simpson, had introduced them.





“He is the best person I have ever met in my life. It was a very, very easy decision,” said the interpreter of The good side of things in an interview Entertainment Tonight ensuring that he did not think twice about accepting his marriage proposal. And he said on the podcast Naked with Catt Sadler in June 2019: “I am so honored to become Maroney.”

On October 19, 2019, the actress and the art gallery owner were married at the Belcourt Mansion in Newport (Rhode Island), a spectacular building inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at the Palace of Versailles.

With Leonardo DiCaprio at the premiere of ‘Don’t Look Up’ in New York last December Mike Coppola / AFP

Currently, the couple has a house in Manhattan, where he is the director of Gladstone Gallery on the Upper East Side. They have been spotted looking for houses all over New York, perhaps looking for a larger home for a growing family. They also have a house in Beverly Hills.

After being a mother, the Oscar-winning actress does not intend to move away from the cinema again. In fact, she still has two films pending, one for the premiere (Red, White and Water), and another that has yet to shoot but has already been announced, bad-bloodwhere she will play Elizabeth Holmes under the direction of Adam McKay, with whom she has already worked on don’t look up.

Jennifer Lawrence in New York GTRES

Jennifer Lawrence won her first Oscar in 2013 for her role as the lead in The good side of things (2012), although she is well known by the general public for her roles in the sagas X Men and The Hunger Gameswhich catapulted him to world fame, despite having received recognition from critics and fellow professionals for his role in Winter’s Bone (2010), which earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the 2011 Oscars, when the actress was only 20 years old.

After his participation in X Men and be named as the highest paid actress in the world by the magazine Forbes In 2016 and 2018, the actress decided to take a break and focus on her personal life, after more than a decade working tirelessly. Thus, she married Cooke Maroney and took the opportunity to carry out other projects, especially in advertising and fashion.

Previously, Jennifer was romantically linked to Darren Aronofsky, the film director with whom she shot Mother!; Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, and also dated actors Chris Evans and Liam Hemsworth.