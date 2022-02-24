Jennifer Lawrence has given birth to her first child

The last time Jennifer Lawrence was photographed in public was in December and she was in the midst of promoting don’t look up, his film with Leonardo DiCaprio. Back then she wore a tight and timeless maternity dress that failed to hide her baby bump. It was obvious that there was very little left for it to come out of accounts… and it has already done so.





That yes, as he has always wanted for his life (especially since the trauma with which he still carries after the publication of intimate and stolen photos of his naked body) and for that of her husband, New York gallery owner Cooke Maroney, the level of secrecy and discretion is such that there is hardly any data on the newborn to be accepted.

For now, it has been the portal TMZ who have reported that they had access to Los Angeles County Records and they have been able to confirm that the 31-year-old actress and her husband since October 2019, 37, have already become first-time parents.

As explained from the portal (which already this Wednesday received criticism for discovering an intimacy of Kylie Jenner’s second son with a medical record), for now neither the name of the baby nor the sex is known Until I’m old enough to decide not even the date he was born. It is only known for sure for now that it is a Californian baby.

The Oscar winner was caught in September of last year with an incipient pregnant belly, something that she confirmed on the red carpets at the end of the year. She had since disappeared from the public sphere, as she had already done during the pandemic to be with her husband, with whom she began dating in June 2018, getting engaged eight months later and saying “I do” on October 19, 2019 at Belcourt Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney. GTRES

However, the actress The hunger games, the bright side of things or red sparrow He has not stopped working and right now his next film is in post-production, Red, White & Waterunder the orders of Lila Neugebauer, as well as preparing to play former tech guru and now epicenter of Silicon Valley’s biggest fraud, Elizabeth Holmes, in the next Adam McKay film, bad-blood.

