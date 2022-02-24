Jennifer Lawrence has already given birth to her first baby

Digital Millennium

She is already a mother! US media reports revealed that ‘The Hunger Games’ star Jennifer Lawrence is now a momthis after giving birth to her first baby together with her partner Cooke Maroney, an art expert and gallery director.

TMZ reported that, according to public records, Lawrence has already given birth, specifically in Los Angeles County in Californiaalthough the sex of the baby is not known with certainty, nor the exact date of birth.

Last September, the media revealed the already advanced pregnancy of JEnnifer Lawrence, especially after the actress was recently recognized for her performance in Don’t Look Up was photographed with a remarkably developed belly.

After that, TMZ adds that he was not seen in public on many occasions; no more than ever before Christmas. They also announced that they held their baby shower last January..

The couple met years ago they were married during 2019 in Rhode Island, in a small ceremony. However, It is not surprising that not much is known about Lawrence’s personal life, since he does not have public accounts on social networks such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter..

