Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to her first child | People

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed her first child with art gallery owner Cooke Maroney. The baby, whose sex and exact date of birth has not yet been confirmed, was born in Los Angeles (USA), as confirmed by the website dedicated to news about celebrities TMZ in an exclusive.

Already in September 2021, the first images of the Hollywood actress appeared in which the existence of a possible pregnancy was appreciated, but it was not until a few months later, when she returned to the red carpets for the promotion of the film don’t look up, when she began to publicly boast of a fairly advanced pregnancy. At the premiere, where she posed with DiCaprio, she avoided making any statements. However, she did talk about it in a recent interview with the publication Vanity Fair in its American edition, where he stated that he did not intend to share anything about his son and his privacy.

Lawrence, 31, and her husband, 37, began their relationship in June 2018, and became engaged just eight months later, announcing it by throwing a huge pre-wedding party attended by some family and friends. , such as Cameron Diaz, Sienna Miller, Joel Madden and Nicole Richie, among many other familiar faces. On October 19, 2019, they said “I do” at the Belcourt Mansion in Newport (in the state of Rhode Island), a building inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at the Palace of Versailles, designed in 1894 by American architect Richard Morris Hunt.

“He is the best person I have ever met in my life. It was a very, very easy decision”, assured then the interpreter of The Hunger Games in an interview for Entertainment Tonightstating that she did not think twice about accepting his marriage proposal.

His most recent project is Don’t look up which marked his return to the big screen after a few years of tranquility after his great leap to fame in 2012. It was in this production that he stated that he took drugs to record a scene. “Everyone picked on me, I guess because she was on drugs. It was easy to make me angry, ”said Lawrence at a press conference in December 2021, after clarifying that she“ was not pregnant at the time ”.

For his part, Cooke Maroney followed in his father’s footsteps and is dedicated to art. He currently works as the director of the Gladstone gallery, located in New York City, which has a list of high-profile clients. Before reaching this position he came to work with the painter Carroll Dunham and the sculptor Matthew Barney, ex-boyfriend of the singer Björk. He held his first job at the Gagosian Gallery after completing his bachelor’s degree in art history from New York University.