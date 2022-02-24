Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to her first baby

Oscar winner and renowned actress, Jennifer Lawrencehas given birth to her first child with the art gallery owner, Cooke Maroney. As confirmed by an exclusive from the entertainment news portal, TMZ, the first-born of the celebrity, was born in the city of Los Angeles where she lives with her husband and father of her first child. There are still no more details about the sex of the newborn and the exact date of his birth is not known.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker