Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to her first baby

Oscar winner and renowned actress, Jennifer Lawrencehas given birth to her first child with the art gallery owner, Cooke Maroney. As confirmed by an exclusive from the entertainment news portal, TMZ, the first-born of the celebrity, was born in the city of Los Angeles where she lives with her husband and father of her first child. There are still no more details about the sex of the newborn and the exact date of his birth is not known.

Recall that in September 2021 the first images of the Hollywood star appeared in which an imminent growing belly could be seen, but it was not until a few months later, when he returned to the red carpets for the promotion of the movie Netflix “Don’t Look Up” (“Don’t look up”), when she publicly presented herself evidencing an advanced pregnancy.

At the premiere, where she posed accompanied by Leonardo Dicaprio, avoided any kind of statements. However, in November 2021, during an interview with the prestigious magazine, Vanity Fair in its US edition, the movie star claimed that aside from saying she was grateful and excited, her feelings about motherhood were too sacred to share with the world and she didn’t intend to share anything about her private life.

“If I was at a dinner party and someone was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re having a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about it. Get the fuck away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as it can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome with their existence. And I feel like that starts with not including them in this part of my job.”said Jennifer Lawrence.

The stage performer, 31, and her husband, 37, began their relationship in June 2018, getting engaged after eight months of romance and announcing it with a huge pre-wedding celebration. The union in marriage of the couple, took place in October 2019, where they gave the “Yes, I want” at the Belcourt Mansion. Family members and some famous friends attended the celebration, such as Cameron Diaz, Adele, Emma Stone and Nicole Richieamong other personalities from the entertainment world.

“He is the best person I have ever met in my life. It was a very, very easy decision.”assured the protagonist of “The Hunger Games” in an interview for Entertainment Tonightclarifying that he did not think so much when accepting his marriage proposal.

His most recent project with “Don’t Look Up”, brought her back to the big screen after a brief hiatus after her great leap to fame in 2012. It was during the filming that she stated that she took drugs to record a scene: “Everyone picked on me, I guess because I was high. It was easy to make me angry”he pointed Jennifer Lawrence at a press conference in December 2021, which also stressed that “I wasn’t pregnant at the time”.

