Jennifer Lawrence confesses the FEAR with which she lives after being hacked in her INTIMACY

Jennifer Lawrence is one of those Hollywood stars who does not like to live as a Hollywood star. On the contrary, if some kind of anonymity can be given, she seeks it to be happier. But unfortunately for her, Jennifer has suffered the worst face of being a world famous figure.

In 2014, he suffered from hacking of intimate photos where she appeared nude. These photos were broadcast worldwide and marked a before and after in his personal life and, above all, in his way of perceiving the world. For this reason, Lawrence recently expressed in an interview to the vanity fair magazine, the fears that he still suffers from that event and how his mentality around it is one of constant fear.

Jennifer Lawrence, exhausted from thinking about the hack

His privacy was violated 6 years ago. For 2016, the guilty of this event, George Garofano, fhe was found and put in prison, a situation that was not enough for the oscar winner will stay calm. On the contrary, she has expressed her feelings about the issue that is still on her mind.

“Someone in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever,” she told the magazine.

To elaborate on this emotion, Lawrence, who has always been a shy girl with people she doesn’t know and more jovial and safe with her close friends, she emphasized that it bothers her to think that anyone can look at those images whenever they please.

“Anyone can look at my naked body without my consent at any time of the day. Someone in France just posted them. My trauma will exist forever,” she said.

You want to further protect your privacy

It should also be remembered that in the last two years, Jennifer Lawrence decided to put land in between and get away from the public spotlight. Except for some film project, which will be released soon, and the fact of being pregnant with her first child next to Cooke Maroney, lThe actress took a break from everything.

Given this, Jenn also confessed that she has always felt in the public eye, under the scrutiny of everything she says, does or is, thus giving fear to part of her existence since she feels, literally and figuratively, observed. Also, that she has always tried to please many people and, therefore, to be judged.

“I think I was a people-pleaser for most of my life.” “Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as it can. It doesn’t want anyone to feel welcome in its existence. And I feel like that starts with not including them in this part of my job,” Jennifer said. Lawrence.

