Jason Statham’s The Meg 2 Has Chosen His Villain And More

In 2018, Hollywood brought back the shark movie in a big way with the summer release of megalodon. The big-budget blockbuster starring Jason Statham is set to become a franchise with its upcoming sequel, Meg 2: The Trench. now that filming is underway For the megalodon movie, we know more about the cast of the movie.

Along with Jason Statham returning to the lead role of rescue diver Jonas Taylor, several other notable cast members have been added to the cast list, according to the hollywood reporter. the gifted actress Skyler Samuels, Rambo: last bloodby Sergio Peris-Mencheta and demonic residentSienna Guillory’s are all aboard for the action flick.

