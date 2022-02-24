Jason Statham’s The Meg 2 Has Chosen His Villain And More

In 2018, Hollywood brought back the shark movie in a big way with the summer release of megalodon. The big-budget blockbuster starring Jason Statham is set to become a franchise with its upcoming sequel, Meg 2: The Trench. now that filming is underway For the megalodon movie, we know more about the cast of the movie.

Along with Jason Statham returning to the lead role of rescue diver Jonas Taylor, several other notable cast members have been added to the cast list, according to the hollywood reporter . the gifted actress Skyler Samuels, Rambo: last bloodby Sergio Peris-Mencheta and demonic residentSienna Guillory’s are all aboard for the action flick.

Sergio Peris-Mencheta, who faced Sylvester Stallone in Rambo: last bloodis ready to play one of Mega 2‘s villains, who is described as a “tough” mercenary. Skyler Samuels, who has also notably (but briefly) worked with Ryan Murphy for scream queens and american horror storywill play an “adventure-loving member” of Statham’s submarine crew in The ditch. Lastly, Guillory, who played Jill Valentine in three demonic resident films, he will play the head of an applied science division in the film.

The three cast members join Cliff Curtis, Sophia Cai and Page Kennedy, who reprise their roles from megalodon. However, it doesn’t look like other cast members like Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, or Masi Oka are back in the movie at this point. Last year, Mortal Kombat‘s Jessica McNamee, who played Jonas’s ex-wife in megalodon shared that she would “I love being involved ”, but at this moment it does not seem that it is part of the cast either.

The long-awaited sequel is in production in the UK under the direction of Ben Wheatley, who previously directed Sienna Guillory in 2015. High. The new Mega director has shared the “great responsibility” he feels he must make the sequel a great action movie that will appeal to shark fans. The ditch The script was written by Jon and Erich Hoeber, who wrote the 2018 film along with the RED cinema and 2020 my spy.

The latest cast members to join Meg 2: The Trench They’re not exactly massive movie stars that we’ve seen in many other big-budget movies, but the franchise is best known for delivering large-scale action in an all-star lineup. Jason Statham comes from being part of the Fast and Furious franchise and filming what’s to come supply expendable items film then megalodon sequel will allow him to shine in an action movie of his own.