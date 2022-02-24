Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway live an intense relationship in the trailer for ‘WeCrashed’

2022 looks to be a great year for the series. For a long time we knew that quite interesting projects would arrive on the different streaming platforms that we currently have. Between her of course it is AppleTV+what isn the coming months they will present us with a lot of productions that promise to leave us on the edge of the armchair and of course in that category we can include WeCrasheda shocking story based on real events.

It was at the beginning of 2021 when we found out that the Cupertino service was working on this series starring two great Hollywood figures: Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. However, due to the pandemic and the delay in the plans of the vast majority of companies in the entertainment world, we did not hear from this project again. But everything changed a few weeks ago when they gave us the first look which to tell the truth, blew our minds.

We have a new look at ‘WeCrashed’ with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway

But now, to calm our anxiety a bit and prepare for the premiere of WeCrashed, Apple TV + released the official trailer and it just looks amazing. In this new preview we see a little more of the story of Adam and Rebekah Neumann (Leto and Hathaway), the co-founders of one of the most famous and successful companies in the world: WeWork. But not everything was wonderful for the couple, as they had to face a lot of situations that distanced them.

This production is based on the successful podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork –created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, who are also the showrunners of the series–, where they told how it was that this company went from being a single coworking space to a global brand worth $47 billion in less than a decade. But later, after a series of moves, in less than a year, its value completely plummeted. A true business milestone.

An intense romance and the history of WeWork await us in this series

In the midst of WeWork’s rise and fall story, we have the intense romance between Rebekah and Adam, who despite loving and supporting each other to make this company a worldwide monster, ended up falling for ambition and business. In addition to Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, the cast is completed by other important names such as Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera and O. T. Fagbenle. Definitely, this will be one of the productions that will be discussed in the year.

The first three episodes of WeCrashed will arrive in the Apple TV + catalog on March 18, and from that moment on, every week we will have new chapters until April 22. But while we wait for the official premiere of this series that excites us a lot, Here is the official trailer: