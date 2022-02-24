Jackass: Accidents, Tragedies, and How a Group of Mindless Hustlers Became a Global Phenomenon

Marlon Brando, in the classic Wild One (1953), manages a gang of fierce bikers. The look – beret, leather boots and, of course, the actor’s inimitable face – was emulated by Elvis Presley, the Beatles and various rock groups in each era. Brando, like Johnny Strabler, repeats a phrase when asked “Hey, Johnny, what are you rebelling against?”: “What do you have?” in front’.

Almost 50 years after that classic, another gang landed in the biggest agglutinative of young consumption: Jackass. Gangs, groups, gangs, are important in popular entertainment, and it is enough to make a brief mental review to find examples in cartoons (Don Gato and his gang), musicals (the recent remake of Love without barriersunder the command of Steven Spielberg) and great jewels of cinema (The street lawby Francis Ford Coppola, or The Warriorsby Walter Hill). Jackass It arrived on TV in 2002 and generated a “gang” consumption phenomenon: no one wanted to be left out of the conversation when someone remembered the latest feat carried out by that group of unclassifiable artists.

But unlike (or in total opposition to) Brando’s Johnny Strabler, the members of this gang were not opposed to everything, but rather created an effect of opposition to all kinds of sanity . TV or movies had never shown such an extreme degree of physical self-torture, body realism and number of abnormalities per minute in pursuit of “entertainment”. Jackass invented, at a time when teenagers gathered around MTV to oxygenate themselves with avant-garde music and cartoons, the meme before the meme, by freezing the image before each atrocious accident of its protagonist. Before the time of YouTube, which allows you to cut any audiovisual into small pieces of seconds, this reality show distributed the best of the last chapter in the MTV promos to hook young people for the next broadcast.

But, Was this group of misfits, daring actors, stuntmen and quasi-circus personalities alone in their bid or did they also have a more cinematic brain behind the project?

Dave England, Preston Lacy, Rachel Wolfson, Zach Holmes, Sean McInerney, Jason Acuña, Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Ehren McGhehey and Spike Jonze at the premiere of Jackass Forever Vivien Killilea – Getty Images North America

Jackass It was one of the first reality shows that combined ingenuity with brute force (or more than brute, animal and without limits). Its creators were Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze and Johnny Knoxville, and the history and original symbiosis of these three characters is unique.

Knoxville, for example, had writers Jack Kerouac as idols since his childhood and adolescence -once he attributed reading his novel In the path the passion he felt for acting – and Hunther Thompson, a believer in new journalism and recognized for his gonzo style. The passion for Thompson, a writer recognized for “putting his body into each note” is, without a doubt, a very significant detail for the physical spirit of Jackass.

Johnny Knoxville

Spike Jonze (born Adam Spiegel, he chose that name in homage to an obscure jazz musician who composed music for cartoons) is perhaps the most famous of the group. Physically skinny, almost shy in his public life, this young filmmaker who began as a director of video clips and advertisements before being recognized for films such as Do you want to be John Malkovich, The Orchid Thief? or Where the monsters live, for which he won an Oscar and accumulates dozens of international awards. Tremaine, perhaps the least known of the three, started out editing the skater counterculture magazine Big Brother and other BMX magazines, and is also a director and producer.

Originally from Tennessee, Knoxville came to Los Angeles with small parts for advertising. And he had an idea: try himself as a guinea pig so that some magazine would write an article about self-defense equipment, in a clear tribute to Thompson. Thus, he was contacted by Tremaine and Big Brother to star in a video that came in a special issue of the magazine, in which Knoxville tested on himself pepper spray, a Taser stun gun and even a .38 caliber pistol with a bulletproof vest . That was the germ of Jackass.

At the same time, in Pennsylvania, skateboarder Bam Margera was releasing his home videos featuring his own family, Ryan Dunn and Brandon DiCamillo, among others. As the videos started to become popular, they soon found their way into the hands of Tremaine and Jonze – also a fan of skate culture – who thought Knoxville and Margera would make a great team. Some videos were released and thus they reached Saturday night Live!. Very soon, three North American entertainment greats were already disputing them: SNL itself, Comedy Central and MTV. It was the network dedicated to video clips that took the fish to the water and Van Toffler, its president at the time, said: “ We knew there were a lot of airheads out there who had a high tolerance for stupidity and pain. ”.

Steve-O, cast member of the movie Jackass Forever

The series was a success, and yet it lasted only three seasons. The members of Jackass They accused that they were paid very little and that they were censored by MTV, and that early exit activated the first film in the saga, Jackass: The Movie, from 2002. What remains today of that first film in which Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Bam Margera and Jason “Wee Man” Acuña rented a car to deliver it wrecked in a couple of hours, put a toy car in the rectum to then go to the doctor (“he has a cart in his anus”, he said when looking at the X-ray) or drink his own urine? Some critics (few) thought they saw in this film and the saga that followed a return to cinematographic realism. Without cuts -not so much of censorship, but of editing-, they celebrated the achievement of those sequence shots (even if it was of an alligator latching on to Knoxville’s nipples and making it bleed) as a triumph of real time, the substance of cinema. Other critics (many) did not see so much, but rather, as the president of MTV said, assholes without fear of pain or shame. Perhaps both were right and all cinema carries with it a part of audacity often similar to imbecility.

Over time, fame came, but the life of each of the members of this gang had ups and downs. Or worse yet, they met death: on June 20, 2011, Ryan Dunn lost his life after crashing his car into a tree. Bam Margera left the skateboard, became an alcoholic and then ended up in a depression, went through some reality with his own mother, but things did not improve. Steve-O, who came from the circus and in the first film had his own face tattooed in a moving car, spent a long time in a neuropsychiatric hospital after a suicide attempt.

Knoxville, who spent four years urinating through a catheter after getting shot in the testicles by a sports ball thrower, was the one who set foot in the cinema the most. He acted in films by directors such as John Waters, Gia Coppola, in men in black 2 and in the biopic grand theft parsons, based on the life of musician Gram Parsons. And now, he has managed to gather part of the team of Jackass for a new film, which works as a kind of epilogue.