“It’s adorable”: Khloé Kardashian shares photos of True Thompson posing as a mini model

Fans of the businesswoman are filled with tenderness, because Khloé Kardashian shared a series of photos of her daughter True Thompson in which she appears posing like a minimodel. The socialite’s followers couldn’t help but praise True, mentioning how adorable she looks in the photos.

It seems that the three-year-old little girl is about to follow in her aunt’s footsteps, Kendall Jennerwho currently models for the best brands in the world of fashion.

Recently, Khloé Kardashian published on her official Instagram account a series of photos in which True Thompson is seen wearing a monochrome look in nude tones along with a jacket full of colors between pink, red and orange. To complement the outfit, the also daughter of tristan thompson She wore brown boots along with a small Prada bag in the same earth tones.

However, it was not her luxurious look that caught the most attention from the home photo shoot, but rather True Thompson stole the hearts of her mom’s admirers for her poses that indicate that in the future she could walk the best catwalks.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Even Khloé Kardashian noticed her daughter’s attitude to pose and wrote as a caption: “Where did this pose come from? Ha ha”. Some of the businesswoman’s famous friends also stopped by to leave comments, including Demi Lovato and Vanessa Bryant, who mentioned how adorable True looks.