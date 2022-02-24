It makes the situation worse! The terrible reality of Yailin in social networks

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – A new celebrity has arrived in the neighborhood and his name is yailinalso known for being the new fiancée of Anuel AA. the singer and Dominican influencer It has made an unprecedented boom during the course of this 2022 And boy, is it not for less! How could she not go unnoticed if everything that has happened in her life has been nothing more than celebrations and scandals?

Certainly, the Dominican celebrity has achieved a fame that is admirable by some and reprehensible by others. The reason for this, in part, has been because of the great similarities that she has with the ex-partner of her fiancé, Carol g. A series of similarities that have caused a pitched battle on social networks between one fandom and the other. However, it seems that the worst is yet to come for the early island artist.

Yailin against the whole world

Since the relationship yailin and Anuel AA was made public, many of the fans of Karol G and of the old relationship that she had with the Puerto Rican, have insisted on staining the image of the new love affair or, more specifically, of the Dominican. And it is that, for sure, the reason for so much hate has been because of the confusing actions of the Puerto Rican, who was seeking the attention of the paisa reggaetonera at the same time that he was already dating his current fiancée.

However, what has recently happened in the profile of the interpreter of “Chivirika” has gone a little further than what was initially the cause of the hate towards her. And it is that, as has happened on other occasions, the Dominican uploaded a photo to Instagram where not only does she show off her statuesque body, but also a notorious red hair that has left everyone extremely confused.

Before this simple publication of yailin, more than 7 thousand messages have been deposited in the comment box and they have buried it in criticism! On the one hand, many realized that it was unnecessary to edit the body when it has just come from several surgeries. Another, on the other hand, began a wave of ridicule for allegedly being bald because no one can explain how she changed her hair dye so much. A sequence of hate to which it is not yet known if the Dominican celebrity will respond.