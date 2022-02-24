IT DOESN’T GO WITH CRISTIANO, PELE OR MARADONA: Xavi confirmed who is the best player in all history

Xavi does not change his speech. Not even in Naples, the city of Diego Armando Maradona, Teacher qualify your assessment.

Diego he was immense, an undisputed legend of the game. However, for the world champion and current manager of FC Barcelona, the greatest of all is Lionel Messi.

The GOAT, in his opinion, is the 30th day of Paris Saint-Germain.

XAVI: “IF IT WASN’T FOR MESSI, MARADONA WOULD BE THE BEST IN HISTORY”

“It is an extra motivation. It is an honor to play in the (Estadio) Diego Armando Maradona. He is a footballer who moved us all, who was a reference for any footballer in the world, who even now we continue to watch videos of Maradona and we continue to be moved. So, because -perhaps- he has appeared to Messi; if not, we would be talking about the best footballer of all time. And he was in his period, in his stage. Footballer who marked an era and we still remember him. It is a responsibility, an honor. It will be a great match at the Diego Maradona Stadium”declared Hernández, in the preview of Napoli vs FC Barcelona for the UEFA Europa League.

And in Gofrom Movistar Soccerreleased: “It is my first time here. It is an honor to be here. Maradona is one of the best in history. For me, the best is Messi and the second best is Maradona. A lot of people came to football for him.”

In 2018, in dialogue with The nationXavi delved a little more about why Messi is above the others: “Simply because Messi is the best. Better than Iniesta, than Xavi, than Busquets. Why? Because he dominates all facets of the game. What we said before: Messi can play Xavi, but Xavi cannot play Messi. And so with the rest of the players.

Undefeated data. Lionel Messi is the player with the most Ballon d’Ors (7), the most Golden Boots (6) and the most IFFHS Best Game Builder awards (4).

Did you know…? Lionel Messi records 759 goals and 323 assists in 958 games played. Savagery.