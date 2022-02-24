It changed the history of cinema and returns to theaters 50 years later – Movie News

The classic from the early 70s returns to the cinema this Friday, February 25, on the occasion of its anniversary.

At the end of the 1960s, everything changed in American cinema. The box office failure of major productions What Cleopatra (1963) by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, marked the end of the big studios and their ‘blockbusters’ of the golden age. In front of them a new cinema, very marked by the change that the young creators of the nouvelle vague had imposed on France -Jean-Luc Godard, François Truffaut, Claude Chabrol, Eric Rohmer, Jacques Rivette-, both in terms of cinematographic language -a topic too broad to work on here- and in the technique itself when making films -smaller teams and light, guerrilla tactics in shooting outdoors, tie microphones, etc-; added to it was an appetite for raw violence that would transform the decline of the hippie dream into blood and gore: wild group (1969) by Sam Peckinpah Bonnie and Clyde (1967) by Arthur Penn and, especially, Easy Rider (1969) by Dennis Hopper, would mark the way forward in the 70s, in what came to be known as New American Cinema (NCA).

The box office success, in addition to the artistic, made the majors cede all power to the new auteurs, young filmmakers who had emerged, for the first time, from film schools and into whose cinephilia so much classic American cinema was mixed (John Ford, Anthony Mann), the new european cinema (Federico Fellini, Rainer Werner Fassbinder) and American B cinema, much more complex and violent on a psychological level (Samuel Fuller, Nicholas Ray). Martin Scorsese, Peter Bogdanovich, William Friedkin, Brian De Palma, Steven Spielberg, Hal Ashby, Woody Allen, George Lucas, Michael Cimino, Monte Hellman and… Francis Ford Coppola are born from that germ.

The freedom with which these creators worked was surprisingly rewarded with a handful of masterpieces destined to make history. with the addition that, a good part of them, also had a brutal success at the box office and the consequent shower of Oscars. The industry had seemingly changed forever. Although in reality that “forever” had an expiration date: the mess of The heaven’s Door (1980) from Michael Cimino FIt was the end point of an era that was born, vibrated, set fire to and consumed American cinema in just under ten years.

The Godfather of Francis Ford Coppola would be one of the key spearheads of the movement along with The Exorcist (1973) by William Friedkin and Shark (1975) by Steven Spielberg: three films that started from classic genres – film noir and horror films – to be reformulated with codes of modern cinema and that ended up sweeping the box office. 50 years have passed since The Godfather hit the big screen and, on the occasion of its anniversary, the classic returns to theaters this Friday, February 25.

CLASSIC GANGSTER CINEMA AND HITCHCOCK’S SUSPENDS





Coppola, who to date had remained in the line of independent cinema, worked with the author of the novel of the same name, Mario Puzo, giving cinematographic form to the Shakespearean tragedy of the Corleonea family of Sicilian immigrants who take over the power of the streets of New York and who sees how it begins to falter after the attempted assassination of the patriarch Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando).

It was all there: the classic gangster movies of Wiliam A. Wellman and Howard Hawks gunned down in bloody fashion – the murder of Sonny (James Caan) remains one of the starkest images seen on screen – along the lines of the brutal deaths of Bonnie and Clyde Barrows; editing in parallel following the psychological logic undertaken by the Russian filmmakers of the 1920s – the entire final part mixing the baptism of the son of Michael (Al Pacino) and Kate (Diane Keaton) with the murders of all the rivals of the Corleone-; and the logic of Alfred Hitchcock’s suspense -before being Godard, all the directors of the NCA wanted to be Hitchcock or, failing that, John Cassavetes-, as the meeting in the restaurant where Michael celebrates his baptism of blood is narrated with great intensity .

Of course The Godfather It would not be what it is, or rather, it would not have reached the heights of a great American saga if it were not, mainly, for its biggest sequel The Godfather. Part II (1974), with Michael turned into a modern Macbethalready totally devoured by power and blood, and to a lesser extent, with The Godfather. Part III (1990), a romantic and twilight coda where the great protagonist of the saga seeks to make peace with his demons until they finally end up devouring him.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter