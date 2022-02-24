Is Qatar 2022 cancelled? What would happen for war of Russia and Ukraine

There is a popular phrase that says: “Football is the most important of the least important” and in these moments of political tension over the Russian invasion of Ukrainefootball definitely takes a backseat, but it is inevitable to think What will happen to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar if war is declared?something that previously suspended World Cups.

What is happening in Russia and Ukraine?

The warlike conflict originated on Monday when Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, recognized the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent to order a military operation on Ukrainian soil.

It was Wednesday night Russian troops crossed the territorial border in the Crimean area to deploy tanks, weapons and soldiers under the alleged call for help from the leaders of the aforementioned areas to protect civilians. At the moment, dozens of deaths are already reported.

Needless to say, the entire planet is watching what happens in Ukraine and Russiaof the possible economic consequences and, worse still, of what could declare a war with the intervention of other world powers such as United States, Japan, Germany, France and the United Kingdomall of these publicly reproaching the Russian president for his actions.

How does the war in Ukraine affect the 2022 World Cup?

Sport is no stranger to this problem that can escalate globally, since the UEFA and the International Olympic Committee have already established positions condemning the Russian military occupation. At the moment the Ukrainian League was suspended, Formula 1 is considering whether to keep its Grand Prix in Sochi for September and, on the horizon for the months of November and December, the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Although it may be thought that the World Cup is “a long way off”, let us remember that Previously, wars forced the suspension of the highest soccer tournament on the planet.. Between the editions of France 1938 and Brazil 1950 there was a gap of 12 years without a Cup because, in 1939, the Nazi Army started World War II, making it impossible for FIFA to organize the games budgeted for 1942 and 1946.

For Qatar 2022capricious destiny has Russia and Ukraine looking for a World Cup ticket in the UEFA Repechagewhose first single duel phase of the three scheduled instances is agreed to be played as soon as March 24.

And it is that the draw of the Repechage defined duels Scotland vs Ukraine and Russia vs Poland, whose winners will continue to fight for a place in the World Cup, but given the recent acts of war, the Poles have already asked UEFA to be local so as not to visit Muscovite soil. In fact, There is a possibility that Russia will be sanctioned by FIFAdisqualifying them for the Repechage, which would give Poland the direct pass for the next phase of the prelude to Qatar 2022

Could the World Cup be canceled because of the war?

remembering that Qatar 2022 will be played between November and December due to the high temperatures in that country -and not in summer as is usually done-, a decision at this time seems hasty, but everything will be subject to what level the Ukraine war escalatessince if other powers intervene with military deployments, we could be facing an armed conflict that takes months or years to resolve.

If that is the case, yes there is the possibility of canceling the 2022 World Cuphowever, and as it should always be done, we will have to wait for some Official statement from FIFA with Gianni Infantino about the political problem per se, possible sanctions to those involved and, if necessary, about the conditions to make the World Cup.