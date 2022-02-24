Irarragorri acknowledges that he shares advice with Amaury Vergara

John Manuel Figueroa

On the field they are rivals, but off it, Alejandro Irarragorri and Amaury Vergara are friends and even advice is exchanged. The former was confirmed by Irarragorri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Orlegi, who had no qualms about accept that there is a great relationship with the owner of Chivas.

“I have one great relationship and a great friendship with Amaurywe have great coincidences in the way we see things, We ask each other for advice, all friends in generalwhen you participate in an industry, when you experience the same problems, I have asked him for adviceas it is he must have asked me for my views at times,” he said. Irarragorri.

“I want to be very clear on that, both of us, people who have empathy and who see the world in the same way we communicate to be able to share experiences,” he added.

A few days ago, a rumor about mutual aid that occur in matters of advice, despite representing Atlas and Chivasthe antagonistic pictures in Guadalajara.

“Me I have a great relationship with Amaury. I think that suddenly the media and expectations are too short-term. He has a huge commitment, just like us, with sports, with soccer, and in this case also obviously with Jalisco, we are always looking for alternatives to be able to generate, through that great rivalry and that great passion that confronts us, a union that can be a winner for our fans off the field, for the region and for Mexican soccer,” said Irarragorri.

Grupo Orlegi took over the Atlas in 2019 and from there he took part in the Clásico Tapatío; before being owners of Santos Laguna did not have any type of “sports feud”