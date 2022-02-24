Inflation in Mexico accelerates to 7.22%, more than expected in the first half of February

Reuters.- Year-on-year inflation in Mexico accelerated in the first half of February above market expectations, reinforcing expectations that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will continue to raise its rate following the key steps of the Federal Reserve (Fed) American.

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) stood at 7.22%, after cooling slightly for four consecutive fortnights, according to figures released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Analysts projected that it would grow to 7.17% from 7.01% in the second half of January.

For its part, core inflation, considered a better parameter to measure the trajectory of prices because it eliminates high volatility products, registered a variation of 6.52%, its highest level since July 2001, also exceeding expectations.

The rise in inflation suggests “the central bank is struggling in its battle to contain price pressures,” said Nikhil Sanghani, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

“The recent increase in world prices of raw materials as a result of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine will keep inflation high in the coming months, which means that the Bank of Mexico’s adjustment cycle has much more to go,” he added. .

Banco de México, which has a permanent inflation target of 3% +/- one percentage point, raised the reference interbank rate by 50 basis points in early February, for its sixth consecutive increase, citing a longer duration and magnitude of inflationary pressures.

Follow the information on business and news in Forbes Mexico

His next monetary policy decision is scheduled for March 24, a week after the Fed meeting when the market expects the US central bank to start raising interest rates after a long time near zero.

Only in the first 15 days of February, prices increased by 0.42%, while the core index showed a rate of 0.43%.

Follow us on Google News to always stay informed